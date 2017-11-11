Don't Forget About Your Neck! Here's A Routine That Works

Tech neck or text neck is a relatively new phenomenon that nods to our digital addictions—always looking down at our devices, the neck is in a protracted position now more than ever. "Our posture is getting shittier," said Britta Plug, aesthetician and holistic health coach, who has seen tech neck affect her New York City client base.

"As soon as the neck is routinely pulled out of alignment, the muscles start to take new shape. The skin will behave differently as a result of the underlying tension, and bunching will affect the flow of lymph and blood to the face." In other words, yes, your Instagram habit is quite literally robbing your skin of radiance.

"The massage teachers I studied with—in both Eastern and Western philosophies—say that you have to work the neck first in facial massage. We almost might as well not work the face if we're forgoing the neck," said Plug.