Quick jaw check: are your teeth clenched right now? If the answer is yes, unclench them. Now, roll your shoulders back, release any tension in your neck, and take a deep breath.

If your jaw was clenched, it’s likely a side effect of stress, and it's manageable. If not, this tension can lead to pain throughout the body—not just the mouth. For some insight into the main causes of jaw tension, where else the pain could manifest, and how to manage it, experts have some wisdom to share.