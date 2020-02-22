Developed by the late Pattabhi Jois, Ashtanga is a vigorous style of yoga that incorporates set sequences or series of postures where the breath is linked with movement, according to Yoga Medicine Therapeutic Specialist Diane Malaspina, Ph.D.

There are six levels of sequences or series in Ashtanga yoga, including the Primary Series, Secondary Series, and four levels of Advanced Series. A newcomer would typically begin with the Primary Series and progress once you’ve memorized and mastered the sequence.

The energetic nature of all of the series leads to a cleansing of the body through heat, which Malaspina says enhances circulation, improves joint pain, carries impurities away from the body, and builds strength. “As students progress through the series, strength and grace are cultivated, and breathing becomes more even, which purifies the nervous system,” she says.

The Ashtanga system emphasizes the Eight Limbs of Yoga as outlined in the Yoga Sutras, which Malaspina says serves as practices for living a meaningful life. This system inspires followers to adopt a daily practice of yoga.