Contributing writer

Sara Lindberg, M.Ed., B.S., is a freelance journalist and contributing writer for mindbodygreen. She received her Bachelor's degree in Exercise Science from Central Washington University, and her Master's of Education in Counseling from City University of Seattle. Sara is both a mental health and fitness expert with over 20 years of experience in both fields, having written for Healthline, Insider, Verywell, LIVESTRONG, Men's Health, Bicycling Magazine, Runner's World, SheKnows, Yahoo Health, Greatist, and Headspace. She currently lives in Seattle, WA.