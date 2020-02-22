The Master Cleanse is a restrictive diet that eliminates food and key nutrients. Any program that eliminates food is bound to cause some temporary weight loss. Since the Master Cleanse is a modified fast, the weight loss is primarily a result of consuming very few calories over several days. However, this rapid change in weight is not so sustainable, as all the weight lost is essentially water weight (more on that later).

That said, there are some reported benefits to fasting. A 2019 study published in PlosOne, looked at a Buchinger periodic fasting program (a fasting diet of only fruit and vegetable juices, as well as tea and mineral water) with fasting periods between four and 21 days. While this diet is a little different than the Master Cleanse, both programs allow you to reach a fasted state. Researchers found in this study that after the one-year observational period, periodic fasting led to weight loss and improvements in several cardiovascular risk factors in the 1,422 subjects.

Additionally, the use of lemons during fasting protocols has been shown to improve weight loss, due to their vitamin C content. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine states that low levels of vitamin C are associated with increased BMI and central fat distribution. On the other hand, increased vitamin C intake is associated with higher HDL levels (that’s the good cholesterol). The study found that drinking a beverage of lemon water and honey during a four-day fast led to an average weight loss of 4.8 pounds.

Although studies and research about the benefits of various fasting protocols exist, there are no studies to support the specific claims made by the Master Cleanse (and other similar diets) and its ability to remove harmful toxins from the body or improve overall health.