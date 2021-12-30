 Skip to content

11 Clean & Healthy Detox Juice Recipes To Add To Your Routine
Expert Reviewed 11 Clean & Healthy Detox Juice Recipes To Add To Your Routine

Emily Holmes
Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN
11 Detox Juice Recipes To Drink Yourself Clean

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Last updated on December 30, 2021

Looking to incorporate some clean and healthy juices into your routine? Below, we’ve compiled a list of 11 detox juice recipes that take only 10 minutes to prepare. Simply place all ingredients into a juicer, blend them up, and serve chilled!

1. Fresh Start

Hand Reaching for a Glass of Green Juice

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Cilantro is great for keeping your skin clear, while the cucumber is one of the most hydrating vegetables. A fresh start is right—you (and your skin) will stay hydrated all day long.

Ingredients:

  • 2 stalks celery
  • ½ cucumber
  • ½ lime
  • 1 cup cilantro
  • 1 cup kale
  • 1 green apple

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
  2. Serve chilled.

2. Ginger Zinger

If you're in the market for juice with inflammation fighting ingredients, look no further. This ginger-heavy recipe is packed with those antioxidants.

And according to research, it helps ease any inflammation you may have.

Ingredients:

  • 2 stalks celery
  • ½ cucumber
  • 1½ cm ginger
  • ½ cup parsley
  • ½ lemon
  • 1 green apple
  • 2 cups spinach

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
  2. Serve chilled.
3. Beet-It-Up

Hand Holding a Glass of Freshly Squeezed Beet Juice

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Beets also contain amazing antioxidants, and studies have shown that they may even enhance cognitive function. This juice is perfect before a busy workday!

Ingredients:

  • 1½ cm fresh ginger
  • 3 beets
  • 3 carrots
  • 3 stalks celery
Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
  2. Serve chilled.

4. Kale + Pear

Oh, kale. The queen of trendy greens, the kale in this juice will help you reach your daily veggie quota. Studies have shown that kale juice may even help lower cholesterol!

Ingredients:

  • 2 stalks kale
  • 1 cup spinach
  • 1 pear
  • ½ lime
  • 3 stalks celery
  • ½ cucumber

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
  2. Serve chilled.

5. Anti-Inflammatory Tonic

Turmeric, Ginger, and Lemon Tonic

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

Another anti-inflammatory juice to add to your rotation. This version combines two star inflammation fighting ingredients—turmeric and ginger—into one nutrient-packed drink.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cm fresh turmeric
  • 4 carrots
  • 1 cm fresh ginger
  • 1 orange
  • ½ lemon
  • 3 stalks celery

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
  2. Serve chilled.

6. Electric Green

Green Juice with Parsley and Apples

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

For an even heavier dose of daily greens, this juice is perfect. With so many vitamins (vitamin C from lime, vitamin A from spinach, and vitamin K from parsley), this juice is a nutritional powerhouse.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cucumber
  • 1 cup parsley
  • 1 cup spinach
  • 2 green apples

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
  2. Serve chilled.

7. Summer Juice

Hand Holding a Bottle of Freshly Squeezed Pineapple, Carrot, and Ginger Tonic

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

It's always summer with this juice recipe. In addition to the tropical taste, pineapples also offer flavonoids and phenolic acids.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup pineapple
  • ½ lemon
  • 2 carrots
  • 2 stalks celery
  • 1 cm ginger

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
  2. Serve chilled.

8. Tropical Mint

This tropical juice will take you right back to the beach, no matter the season. Plus, the mint makes this recipe high in vitamin A, while the lemon adds some vitamin C to the mix.

Ingredients:

  • 2 stalks celery
  • ½ cucumber
  • 2 cups spinach
  • 3 cups mint leaves
  • 1 cup pineapple
  • ½ lemon

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
  2. Serve chilled.

9. Carrot Cleanser

Hand Holding a Glass of Carrot Juice

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Carrots are known for their high vitamin A content, which is great for our eye health. We know how important eye health is to our overall well-being, so add this juice recipe into your morning rotation.

Ingredients:

  • 4 carrots
  • 1 cm fresh ginger
  • 1 green apple

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
  2. Serve chilled.

10. Sweet Beet

For those of you who want the antioxidant properties of beets but aren't into the strong taste, this version offers the same nutritious benefits with a more subtle beet flavor.

Ingredients:

  • 1 beet
  • 2 carrots
  • 3 stalks celery
  • ½ lemon
  • 1 cm ginger
  • 1 green apple

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
  2. Serve chilled.

11. Iron Boost

Hand Pouring Freshly Juiced Veggies into a Glass

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Yes, you can juice broccoli. In fact, the vegetable has quite a lot of iron, making this juice the perfect recipe to raise your iron levels.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cucumber
  • 2 stalks celery
  • 1 cup romaine lettuce
  • 1 cup broccoli
  • 1 green apple
  • ½ lime

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
  2. Serve chilled.

Ready to juice? Not so fast. Here are a few tips to remember, so you can get the most out of your juicing experience:

Tips

  • It's best to drink your juice first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, as the vitamins and minerals are more easily absorbed on an empty stomach.
  • Remember to eat something substantial about 30 minutes after your juice or whenever you're feeling hungry. The juice shouldn't be a substitute for breakfast! Unless you're doing a juice fast—in that case, there are separate safety rules and best practices you should follow.
  • If you can, drink your juice fresh! Contact with oxygen depletes the nutrients. If you need to store your juice, I would recommend a dark glass airtight container in the fridge.
The views expressed in this article are those of one expert. They are the opinions of the expert and do not necessarily represent the views of mindbodygreen, nor do they represent the complete picture of the topic at hand. This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
