11 Clean & Healthy Detox Juice Recipes To Add To Your Routine
Looking to incorporate some clean and healthy juices into your routine? Below, we’ve compiled a list of 11 detox juice recipes that take only 10 minutes to prepare. Simply place all ingredients into a juicer, blend them up, and serve chilled!
1. Fresh Start
Cilantro is great for keeping your skin clear, while the cucumber is one of the most hydrating vegetables. A fresh start is right—you (and your skin) will stay hydrated all day long.
Ingredients:
- 2 stalks celery
- ½ cucumber
- ½ lime
- 1 cup cilantro
- 1 cup kale
- 1 green apple
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
- Serve chilled.
2. Ginger Zinger
probiotic+
If you're in the market for juice with inflammation fighting ingredients, look no further. This ginger-heavy recipe is packed with those antioxidants.
And according to research, it helps ease any inflammation you may have.
Ingredients:
- 2 stalks celery
- ½ cucumber
- 1½ cm ginger
- ½ cup parsley
- ½ lemon
- 1 green apple
- 2 cups spinach
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
- Serve chilled.
3. Beet-It-Up
Beets also contain amazing antioxidants, and studies have shown that they may even enhance cognitive function. This juice is perfect before a busy workday!
Ingredients:
- 1½ cm fresh ginger
- 3 beets
- 3 carrots
- 3 stalks celery
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
- Serve chilled.
4. Kale + Pear
Oh, kale. The queen of trendy greens, the kale in this juice will help you reach your daily veggie quota. Studies have shown that kale juice may even help lower cholesterol!
Ingredients:
- 2 stalks kale
- 1 cup spinach
- 1 pear
- ½ lime
- 3 stalks celery
- ½ cucumber
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
- Serve chilled.
5. Anti-Inflammatory Tonic
Ingredients:
- 2 cm fresh turmeric
- 4 carrots
- 1 cm fresh ginger
- 1 orange
- ½ lemon
- 3 stalks celery
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
- Serve chilled.
6. Electric Green
For an even heavier dose of daily greens, this juice is perfect. With so many vitamins (vitamin C from lime, vitamin A from spinach, and vitamin K from parsley), this juice is a nutritional powerhouse.
Ingredients:
- 1 cucumber
- 1 cup parsley
- 1 cup spinach
- 2 green apples
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
- Serve chilled.
7. Summer Juice
It's always summer with this juice recipe. In addition to the tropical taste, pineapples also offer flavonoids and phenolic acids.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup pineapple
- ½ lemon
- 2 carrots
- 2 stalks celery
- 1 cm ginger
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
- Serve chilled.
8. Tropical Mint
This tropical juice will take you right back to the beach, no matter the season. Plus, the mint makes this recipe high in vitamin A, while the lemon adds some vitamin C to the mix.
Ingredients:
- 2 stalks celery
- ½ cucumber
- 2 cups spinach
- 3 cups mint leaves
- 1 cup pineapple
- ½ lemon
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
- Serve chilled.
9. Carrot Cleanser
Carrots are known for their high vitamin A content, which is great for our eye health. We know how important eye health is to our overall well-being, so add this juice recipe into your morning rotation.
Ingredients:
- 4 carrots
- 1 cm fresh ginger
- 1 green apple
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
- Serve chilled.
10. Sweet Beet
For those of you who want the antioxidant properties of beets but aren't into the strong taste, this version offers the same nutritious benefits with a more subtle beet flavor.
Ingredients:
- 1 beet
- 2 carrots
- 3 stalks celery
- ½ lemon
- 1 cm ginger
- 1 green apple
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
- Serve chilled.
11. Iron Boost
Yes, you can juice broccoli. In fact, the vegetable has quite a lot of iron, making this juice the perfect recipe to raise your iron levels.
Ingredients:
- ½ cucumber
- 2 stalks celery
- 1 cup romaine lettuce
- 1 cup broccoli
- 1 green apple
- ½ lime
Method:
- Place all ingredients into your juicer and blend.
- Serve chilled.
Ready to juice? Not so fast. Here are a few tips to remember, so you can get the most out of your juicing experience:
Tips
- It's best to drink your juice first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, as the vitamins and minerals are more easily absorbed on an empty stomach.
- Remember to eat something substantial about 30 minutes after your juice or whenever you're feeling hungry. The juice shouldn't be a substitute for breakfast! Unless you're doing a juice fast—in that case, there are separate safety rules and best practices you should follow.
- If you can, drink your juice fresh! Contact with oxygen depletes the nutrients. If you need to store your juice, I would recommend a dark glass airtight container in the fridge.