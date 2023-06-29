Carrot juice is made by extracting juice from fresh carrots. Typically, it's prepared through cold-pressing, where the juice is extracted without applying heat1 . This is thought to preserve the natural enzymes, vitamins, and minerals found in carrots.

Carrot juice is super healthy to drink on its own or to add to mixed juices or smoothies. A 32-ounce bottle typically costs $5 to $10 and can be found in most grocery stores, health food markets, and juice bars. Alternatively, you can prepare your own carrot juice at home using a juicer, blender, or food processor, to save some cash.