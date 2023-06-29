The Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice & Creative Ways To Drink It
Beyond being super flavorful and refreshing, carrot juice is packed with unique vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Sipping it from time to time can pay off for your eye health, hormone function, and skin complexion, to name a few. Here's what the research has to say about its benefits, plus some creative ideas on how to enjoy this vibrant elixir more often (without overdoing it).
Carrot juice at a glance:
What is carrot juice?
Carrot juice is made by extracting juice from fresh carrots. Typically, it's prepared through cold-pressing, where the juice is extracted without applying heat1. This is thought to preserve the natural enzymes, vitamins, and minerals found in carrots.
Carrot juice is super healthy to drink on its own or to add to mixed juices or smoothies. A 32-ounce bottle typically costs $5 to $10 and can be found in most grocery stores, health food markets, and juice bars. Alternatively, you can prepare your own carrot juice at home using a juicer, blender, or food processor, to save some cash.
Carrot juice nutrition
According to USDA data2, 1 cup of carrot juice2 (8 fluid ounces) contains the following:
- Calories: 96
- Carbohydrates: 22 grams
- Fat: 0 grams
- Fiber: 2 grams
- Protein: 2 grams
- Sugars: 9 grams
- Potassium: 701 milligrams
- Vitamin A: 2,296 micrograms
- Beta-carotene: 22,320 micrograms
"Carrot juice is a good source of some of the well-known vitamins (like C, K, and B6) and a nice blend of minerals," says Billy Hammond, Ph.D., an eye health expert and professor in brain and behavioral sciences at the University of Georgia. “But carrot juice's real claim to fame is the carotenoid content. Carotenoids are the antioxidant pigments in many colored fruits and vegetables. Carrot juice is also an excellent source of beta-carotene.”
Jeff Anshel, OD, FAAO, optometrist and founder of the Ocular Wellness and Nutrition Society, tells us, "Raw carrots are 88% water, 9% carbohydrates, 0.9% protein, 2.8% dietary fiber, 1% ash, and 0.2% fat. The alpha and beta-carotenes are partly metabolized into vitamin A, providing more than 100% of the Daily Value per 100-gram serving of carrots."
Carrot juice benefits
Carrot juice is a great source of beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body and supports eye health and immune function. Carrot juice also provides antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress and inflammation to boost overall cellular health. Here's a deeper dive into some of its top science-backed benefits.
It may improve skin and hair health.
Carrot juice is high in beta-carotene3, which converts into vitamin A in the body to support the production of collagen—a protein essential for maintaining skin elasticity. "One of the more well-known benefits of beta-carotene is promoting skin health and retarding age-related change,” states Hammond.
Plus, the vitamin C content in carrot juice can further aid collagen synthesis4, supporting hair strength and contributing to a vibrant, youthful complexion.
It may support hormone health, especially during pregnancy.
Since it's a rich source of vitamin A, carrot juice can benefit hormone health by supporting the proper development and functioning of various reproductive hormones5. Carrots also contain folate, a critical nutrient for pregnant women that supports fetal development and helps prevent birth defects6.
Antioxidants like beta-carotene found in carrot juice can protect against oxidative stress7 and affect hormone balance8.
It may boost eye health.
Beta-carotene also plays a pivotal role in maintaining optimal eye health. Researchers have found beta-carotene can reduce the risk of macular degeneration9. The rich vitamin A content in carrot juice may also help protect the eye's surface and play a crucial role in night vision10.
Hammond tells us, "Carrots are good for your eyes because they supply beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, which can prevent night blindness."
It can benefit respiratory health.
The presence of vitamin A and antioxidants in carrot juice may help protect the lungs against oxidative stress and damage. A study involving 21,148 participants found that those with the highest intake of vitamin A, beta-carotene, and vitamin C had better lung health11 than those consuming fewer of these powerful nutrients.
Phytonutrients like beta-carotene found in carrot juice have anti-inflammatory properties12 that can help reduce inflammation in the airways to promote easier breathing.
It's packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Finally, carrot juice is super nutrient-dense. Carrots are loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants13, including vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and fiber—making carrot juice an even more concentrated source of these nutrients. Animal studies have shown that eating more carrots reduces the risk of several health conditions14, including heart disease.
"Beta-carotene is a fat-based antioxidant linked to the prevention of many chronic diseases," says Hammond. "Oxidative and inflammatory stress are major drivers of long-term illnesses like cardiovascular disease and cancer." Researchers have seen a link between carotenoid intake with oxidative stress and disease15.
How to add it to your routine
Sure, you can sip carrot juice plain to reap these benefits. But if you're in the mood to mix things up, here are some more creative ways to add it to your daily routine:
- Use carrot juice as a flavorful base for soups, sauces, dressings, or marinades to infuse dishes with its vibrant color and subtle sweetness.
- Mix carrot juice with sparkling water or add a squeeze of lemon or lime for a refreshing and hydrating concoction.
- Enhance the nutritional value of your favorite smoothie by adding carrot juice as a base or alongside other fruits and veggies.
- Mix carrot juice with other fruit or vegetable juices to create a delicious and nutritious blend. The sweetness of carrot juice blends nicely with beets, kale, spinach, or celery.
As for what types of carrots to use in your blend, you can opt for the standard orange or seek out purple carrots, which contain anthocyanins. These potent antioxidants give purple carrots their rich hue16 and offer an array of health benefits. Anthocyanins are also associated with anti-inflammatory properties17 and may help support heart health. Fermented carrot juice may also help support gut health by strengthening your intestinal lining18 (particularly following antibiotic use).
If you're curious about how much carrot juice to consume, Hammond recommends sticking to one cup (8 fluid ounces) daily. We'll get into why below.
Buying, juicing & storing tips
Looking to make your own carrot juice at home? It's pretty simple to get started: Just invest in a high-quality juicer, blender, or food processor, and use the freshest possible ingredients. While carrots actually tend to be pretty low in pesticide residue (they're on the EWG's Clean 15 list), look for organic carrots when you can and wash your carrots thoroughly before juicing.
Peeling your carrots may not be necessary if they’re clean or organic, said Amy Sapola, PharmD, a clinical pharmacist and nutrition expert, on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. The outer layer of carrots often contains valuable nutrients, including fiber and antioxidants, so feel free to leave them on.
Proper storage of your carrot juice is essential for maintaining freshness. Keep it refrigerated in an airtight glass container, as exposure to air can lead to oxidation and nutrient loss. Carrot juice can stay fresh for up to three or four days when stored properly.
Carrot juice side effects
If you have allergies to carrots or similar vegetables, stay clear of carrot juice. "Carrot allergies are rare. But, like all food allergies, can be serious," says Hammond.
Drinking too much carrot juice in one day can also cause a negative reaction. If you drink too much carrot juice, you run the risk of vitamin A toxicity since carrots are rich in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A. While beta-carotene is generally safe, consuming extremely high amounts can lead to a condition called carotenemia19, where your skin takes on a yellow or orange hue.
"Excess carrot juice consumption will deposit the excess beta-carotene beneath the skin, turning it orange or yellow," Anshel says. This can happen if you drink more than three cups of carrot juice in a 24-hour period, so stick to one serving a day tops.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does carrot juice cleanse your body?
While it can contribute to your body's natural detoxification process by providing antioxidants and fiber, no single food or drink can cleanse your body on its own. Instead, include carrot juice as part of a well-rounded, nutrient-dense diet centered around whole foods to help your body naturally detox.
What does carrot juice do to your stomach?
Carrot juice can have a soothing effect on the stomach since it's easy to digest. Its high fiber content can also support healthy digestion and keep you regular.
What are the benefits of carrot juice?
Carrot juice is an excellent source of beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body and supports eye health and immune function. Carrot juice also provides antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress and inflammation to boost overall cellular health.
The takeaway
Carrot juice is a nutrient-packed beverage that delivers several health benefits, supporting hormone health, eye health, and more. Drink up to 1 cup a day of the nutritious carrot juice on its own, combined with other fruits or veggies, or mixed into a nutrient-dense smoothie daily and reap the rewards.
Adam Meyer is a health writer, certified holistic nutritionist, and 100 percent plant-based athlete. He graduated from the NutraPhoria School of Holistic Nutrition in 2019 and has since founded Pillars Nutrition. His work has been featured on EatingWell, Eat This Not That!, The Beet, Verywell Fit, The Healthy, Livestrong, Alive, Best Life and others.
Adam lives in British Columbia, Canada, with his wife, two kids and an Australian shepherd. That's where you can find him running mountain trails, working out in his home gym, or writing in a coffee shop.
