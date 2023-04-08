Eye longevity is an important aspect of healthy aging. From glaucoma to cataracts, there are a number of eye conditions that can impact your vision in myriad ways as you age.

As the leading cause of vision loss and blindness, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one such disease—and researchers have discovered it’s more prevalent than they previously believed. According to a 2022 JAMA Ophthalmology study, AMD affects a whopping 20 million Americans1 over the age of 40.