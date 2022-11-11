Astaxanthin: 4 Health Benefits Of This Healthy Aging Antioxidant
You slather on night cream and chug tons of water, but the secret to glowing skin might actually be this hard-to-pronounce antioxidant.
Here, find out why astaxanthin deserves a starring role in your skin care routine and what other amazing health benefits it has.
What is astaxanthin?
Our bodies have a built-in defense system: antioxidants. Antioxidants are a class of free-radical-fighting compounds that work by donating one of their electrons to unstable free radicals, effectively neutralizing them.
The body does produce some of these free radical scavengers itself, but we rely on diet and supplements for many antioxidants1. They are one of the things that make fruits and veggies so healthy.
Antioxidants are grouped by their distinct properties into "families," called carotenoids, flavonoids, polyphenols, and more.
Carotenoids are the ones responsible for giving red and orange foods their bright hues. But, more importantly, they have been linked to cardiovascular and vision health, among other benefits2.
Although vitamin A and beta-carotene are two of the most well-known carotenoids, astaxanthin, a marine-based antioxidant found in salmon, has been crowned "King of the Carotenoids."
That's because astaxanthin is five times more potent than beta-carotene, the good stuff in carrots, and a whopping 6,000 times more potent than vitamin C.
Plus, unlike its carotenoid counterparts, astaxanthin does not act as a "pro-oxidant" at high concentration.
Other carotenoids, under certain conditions, such as high concentrations, can turn against you, acting as a pro-oxidant rather than an antioxidant, triggering the unwanted outcomes they are supposed to block3.
Summary
What are the benefits of astaxanthin?
So, what can the "King of Carotenoids" do for you?
It can promote healthy skin aging.*
Did you know 90% of visible skin aging4 can be attributed to sun exposure? You can thank those free radicals for that.
Sun exposure increases free radical production, and, board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., explains, "Free radicals set off a chain of events in your body that begin to cause signs of aging, including the breakdown of your collagen and elastin, which makes your skin wrinkle, sag, and appear thinner."
Antioxidants though, especially astaxanthin, can combat all that free-radical skin stress.*
In fact, astaxanthin acts as almost an internal sunscreen, enhancing skin photoprotection from UV rays, and helping maintain a healthy inflammatory response.*
Studies show astaxanthin delay the impacts of UV exposure5, which means less painful bright red skin now and fewer wrinkles later, win-win.*
Additionally, in a 16-week clinical trial6 of AstaReal®, a specific brand of natural astaxanthin, participants who supplemented with astaxanthin saw improvements in skin elasticity, while those who did not supplement saw worsening wrinkles.*
Research points to a potentially protective role of astaxanthin against sun exposure.*
However, as powerful as astaxanthin is, it should not replace sunscreen. Derms agree, nothing beats SPF when it comes to sun protection.
But adding this supplement to your routine, along with daily sunscreen application, can keep your skin glowing from within.*
Already suffered a sunburn or two in your day? It's not too late. Research has shown that super-antioxidant astaxanthin not only helps protect against UV rays, but it can actually support the healing process.*
In one study, astaxanthin supplementation significantly improved skin elasticity, smoothness, and hydration in just 12 weeks.*
Another study found astaxanthin improved skin wrinkles, age spot size, and skin texture7.* And in a recent double-blind clinical, subjects reported significant improvement in moisture levels (especially around the eyes), overall improved elasticity, and appearance of tone.* Another recent double-blind clinical found that it can even help skin's water-retention capacity.* Talk about healthy aging!
It can support cardiovascular health.*
Plenty of suboptimal health outcomes have been linked to oxidative stress. So, it's no wonder, as a potent antioxidant, that astaxanthin has far-reaching benefits.*
Its free-radical-fighting properties have been indicated in promoting cardiovascular, cognitive, and vision health.*
When it comes to heart health, astaxanthin can help support HDL (the good cholesterol)8 levels, maintain healthy triglyceride and LDL levels9 (the bad cholesterol), and support healthy blood pressure10.*
It's good for brain health.*
In addition, astaxanthin may help maintain cognitive health.* This is because it can cross the blood-brain barrier, providing powerful antioxidant support to the brain.*
Studies have shown that astaxanthin can enhance attention, memory, and information processing11 in older adults.*
It can help tired eyes.*
You probably remember your mom telling you to eat your carrots for better vision. And it turns out, she was right.
Carotenoids, and astaxanthin, in particular, are known for their role in eye health. Astaxanthin supplementation can help eyes recover from extended screen time and maintain healthy visual function12.*
Summary
OK, but where do you even get astaxanthin?
The easiest way to get astaxanthin? You can find it in supplements on its own or paired with other skin superstars like ubiquinol CoQ10, or other antioxidants. Look for supplements from H. pluvialis algae extract11, as it is the most bioavailable form.
mindbodygreen's cellular beauty+ contains ubiquinol CoQ10, pomegranate whole fruit extract, and six milligrams of astaxanthin (as AstaReal® H. pluvialis algae extract) to support skin hydration, elasticity, smoothness, barrier function, and wrinkle reduction.*
Research suggests13 you should aim for at least three milligrams (ideally a bit more) of astaxanthin per day to reap the benefits for skin.*
Summary
Which foods have astaxanthin?
If you want to up your dietary astaxanthin consumption, look to sockeye salmon.
Because astaxanthin is found naturally in algae and red-hued seafoods, salmon has the highest concentration of this super-antioxidant13 with up to 38 mg/kg in wild-caught varieties.
Summary
Dosage
First and foremost, astaxanthin is a safe antioxidant. According to a 2019 scientific article, it's been used as a supplement for more than two decades, and there are no documented negative side effects to date.
But what is the correct dosage you should be taking? As with any supplement or nutrient, how much you take is key to seeing results. The appropriate dosage for supplements is at least 3 milligrams per day, according to research. However, the strongest results have been observed at 6 milligrams a day14
Frequently asked questions
What is astaxanthin good for?
Astaxanthin is a potent antioxidant that can support your complexion (with benefits like wrinkle reduction, brightened tone, and overall hydration), ease tired eyes, enhance cognitive function, and support cardiovascular health.
Can you take astaxanthin every day?
Astaxanthin is a safe antioxidant. According to a 2019 scientific article, it's been used as a supplement for more than two decades, and there are no documented negative side effects to date. The appropriate dosage for supplements is at least 3 milligrams per day, according to research. However, the strongest results have been observed at 6 milligrams a day14. Consult a health practitioner if you have further questions about your dosage.
Is astaxanthin worth taking?
If you are looking for skin, brain, eye, or cardiovascular health benefits, astaxanthin is worth considering. Consult a health practitioner if you have further questions about if it will work with you.
The takeaway.
Astaxanthin is an excellent antioxidant that can benefit a wide variety of things, including skin, cardiovascular, eye, and brain health.* Its role in skin health is probably it’s most famous, as it can help ease the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots, while improving overall hydration (notably around the eyes!).* Want more healthy-aging nutrients? Here are our favorite ingredients to reverse skin aging.
14 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5297730/
- https://lpi.oregonstate.edu/mic/dietary-factors/phytochemicals/carotenoids
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC6878783/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12437452
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6073124/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5525019/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22428137/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC4771988/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21964877
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29384321
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2675019/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4997915/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3917265/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5946307/table/nutrients-10-00522-t001/