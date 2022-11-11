Astaxanthin is a safe antioxidant. According to a 2019 scientific article, it's been used as a supplement for more than two decades, and there are no documented negative side effects to date. The appropriate dosage for supplements is at least 3 milligrams per day, according to research. However, the strongest results have been observed at 6 milligrams a day14 . Consult a health practitioner if you have further questions about your dosage.