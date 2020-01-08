Did you know 90% of visible skin damage can be attributed to sun exposure? You can thank those pesky free radicals for that. Sun exposure increases free radical production, and, board-certified dermatologist Kiera Barr, M.D., explains, "Free radicals set off a chain of events in your body that begin to cause visible damage, including the breakdown of your collagen and elastin, which makes your skin wrinkle, sag, and appear thinner." Not to worry, though, antioxidants can combat all that free-radical skin stress, especially astaxanthin.*

In fact, astaxanthin acts as almost an internal sunscreen, blocking UVB ray damage and managing the resulting inflammatory response.* Studies show astaxanthin delays UV-exposure-induced damage, which means less painful bright-red skin now and fewer wrinkles later, win-win.* Additionally, in a 16-week clinical trial of AstaReal®, a specific brand of natural astaxanthin, participants who supplemented with astaxanthin saw improvements in skin elasticity, while those who did not supplement saw worsening wrinkles.* Research points to a potentially protective role of astaxanthin against sun-exposure-induced skin damage.*

However, as powerful as astaxanthin is, it should not replace sunscreen. Derms agree, nothing beats SPF when it comes to sun protection. But adding this supplement to your routine, along with *daily* sunscreen application, can keep your skin glowing from within.*

Already suffered a sunburn or two in your day? It's not too late. Research has shown that super-antioxidant astaxanthin not only helps block skin damage, but it can actually support the healing process.* In one study, astaxanthin supplementation significantly improved skin elasticity, smoothness, and hydration in just 12 weeks.* Another study found astaxanthin improved skin wrinkles, age spot size, and skin texture.* And in a recent double-blind clinical, subjects reported significant improvement in moisture levels (especially around the eyes), overall improved elasticity, and appearance of tone.* Another recent double-blind clinical found that it can even help skin's water-retention capacity and suppress barrier damage.* Talk about healthy aging!