Reactive Skin? Here's A Gentle Skin Care Routine With Powerful Results

For so long, those of us with reactive skin have mostly had uninspiring skin care routines to turn to. All-natural alternatives have been nearly impossible to come by, leaving us with synthetic cosmetic solutions, the most common trigger for sensitive skin. But with the launch of Tata Harper's new Superkind skin care line, that's no longer the case. Created specifically for reactive skin, this line was inspired by real conversations with people craving a powerful and natural solution. As Founder Tata Harper describes:

"Superkind was inspired by friends and people I met who were frustrated with their lack of options for real skin care for reactive skin. So, it became our challenge to create products that their skin could tolerate and that could also give them the results they're looking for. We took a very comprehensive look at potential skin triggers and eliminated over 80 of them to create completely stress-free formulas. We also discovered 36 new active ingredients from around the world."

Stress-free formulas are what we're all about. And the fact that the entire Superkind line has been SkinSAFE certified, meaning it's passed through an intensive review process to ensure that it's gentle on skin, excludes irritants, and includes only the purest of ingredients. Better SkinSAFE than sorry.