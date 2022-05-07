9 Science-Backed Tips To Reverse Skin Aging For A Youthful Glow

When it comes to physical signs of aging, skin care is an easy, productive place to start. "It's never too late to begin a healthy aging skin care regimen, but I advise getting started by the age of 30," says The A Method dermatologist Tina Alster, M.D. "This is when collagen production naturally begins to slow down—even in those with perfectly healthy skin. The aging process can take place sooner in unhealthy skin or skin subjected to consistent stressors like pollutants and sun exposure."

So whether you're prepping for your aging skin or ready to combat its effort, there's no topical ingredient more powerful than retinol. Retinol is a compound derived from vitamin A that addresses almost every skin care issue that comes with aging skin. It promotes collagen production to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, enhances cell turnover to improve skin's brightness, and eases signs of sun exposure for an all-around healthier, youthful complexion.

"Consistent use of topical ingredients such as retinol will help the skin synthesize collagen fibers and improve its elasticity," says Alster. "In turn, the skin's renewal cycles are enhanced and the skin appears more youthful and fresh."

There seems to be an endless amount of great retinol products to choose from—from creams to serums.