One of the most important things you can do for your skin right now is to infuse it with all the things that support its primary structural components: collagen and elastin. Internally, eat collagen-supporting foods and take a hydrolyzed collagen supplement.*

Externally? It’s all about antioxidants. Antioxidants are such a core part of skin care because they protect your body from all the things that damage it: Oxidative stress, sun, pollution, you name it. And by protecting your skin from these aggressors, you are keeping your collagen in-tact for as long as possible. If you want firm skin, this is key. So load up on antioxidants in your skin care routine—the good part, is they can be formulated into just about anything. Including serums, face creams, and washes, like Youth To The People’s Superfood Cleanser.