There’s A Reason Your Skin Looks Exhausted Lately + The Fix You Need

We equate vibrancy with energy. On the flip side, we equate dull, sagging skin with being tired or worn out. Why do we inherently make this connection? Because there's something biological to it: The relationship between stress and skin health is a well researched one. In acne prone individuals, stress triggers breakouts. For those with sensitive skin, it can cause inflammation and rashes.

And just generally, stress causes your skin to look tired. Here's why: The onset of stress triggers the fight-or-flight response. As more circulation is diverted to other organs, such as the heart, brain, and lungs, blood flow is taken away from your skin. When this happens your skin cannot produce collagen as effectively—resulting in less plump, bright looking skin. "Less collagen is produced in high-stress states since more of the body's resources are used to combat stress and the inflammation it produces," says board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

Not to mention over time, chronic stress (you know, during a global pandemic) can lead to inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. Oxidative stress further depletes our collagen levels and contributes to premature aging.