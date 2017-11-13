Other than skin care products and food, there is a handful of other tools I use to keep my skin smooth and soft. One of my favorite (super-easy) things? Put a humidifier in your bedroom. This is a simple way to help protect the skin from getting dry while you sleep at night, which can be exacerbated by heating systems. On that note, I also recommend avoiding long and hot showers. While tempting, especially during the colder months, consistently taking a hot shower can significantly dry out the skin. Instead, opt for a warm shower and decrease the length of your showers to 10 minutes.

No one likes to deal with dry skin, but luckily with these tools and with the help of quality products specifically formulated for those with sensitive skin (like the ones from Avalon Organics®) you can glow from the inside out all winter long.