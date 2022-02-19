11 Lush Creams That Will Help Smooth Fine Lines & Wrinkles

The main attraction to this ingredient is its ability to address a lot of major skin care concerns. Just to name a few: It encourages collagen production to smooth fine lines, promotes cell turnover to enhance skin’s glow, improves sun-damage to minimize wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and thinning, and it serves as one of the most effective acne treatments around. Not bad for one little ingredient, right?

As beneficial as all this is, a lot of people find potent retinol serums or prescriptions a bit too harsh to handle, so instead they opt for a gentler retinol cream. These formulas are typically less strong and filled with hydrating ingredients to provide a bit of a buffer for those active properties.

Oh, and if you want all your retinol questions answered—don’t forget to check out our retinol Q+A guide.