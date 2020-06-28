13 Dark Spot Remedies You Can Find In Your Kitchen

Arbutin is the plant-derived form of hydroquinone, one of the most-cited hyperpigmentation treatments in skin care. However, these are more natural versions to its prescription counterpart, if you are one to default to all-natural. Like licorice root extract, it works by inhibiting tyrosinase, the primary enzyme responsible for the formation of melanin in the skin. Hure shares that Arbutin can be effective but that it is less so than kojic acid and that a couple of caveats exist. "Higher concentrations of Arbutin can actually cause hyperpigmentation," she begins. "Studies show that the synthetic form, Deoxyarbutin, is a much more potent lightening agent and antioxidant [that is] on par with hydroquinone—and considerably safer." Read: Maybe try a store-bought formulation for this one.

Try it at home:

While you'll be better off reaping the benefits of arbutin in a store-bought version, you can make a fun blueberry mask regardless. It won't be as potent, but you can do it right at home. Check out some DIY berry masks here.