Enzyme masks are a gentle, natural way to slough off dead skin cells and brighten your complexion. If you are one to typically reach for the exfoliating treatments at the drugstore or Sephora, this one is for you. Enzymes are little molecules that work by simulating a biochemical response on the top layer of the skin, encouraging cell turnover and allowing younger, plumper cells to come to the top. Plus, they are found in many of our favorite super fruits, like berries, papaya, and cherries.

To make this fruit-forward treatment, blend together equal parts yogurt, blueberries, and raspberries, with the additional drop of lavender oil if you choose (see the full instructions here). Then simply slather it on your face. It's a one-time-use-only thing, as it doesn't contain preservatives, so feel free to use it all up. Oh, and if you're afraid this sounds messy, don't worry: Enzymes are actually activated by heat, so we recommend wearing it while you shower, anyway.