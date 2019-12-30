For some skin types, an at-home apple cider vinegar toner may prove to be successful in exfoliating and staving off acne. For others, though, it might not do the trick—and it will cause irritation if not diluted. For skin care purposes, and many other health-boosting uses (internally and externally, such as on the hair and scalp), unfiltered apple cider vinegar is preferred. This is because unfiltered apple cider vinegar contains what is known as the "mother," or the murky, brown-tinged strands of bacteria and enzymes that are thought to be the source of many of the elixir's benefits. While there haven't been any research studies specifically on apple cider vinegar and acne, ACV does have many research-backed properties that may be responsible for its purported ability to help tame breakouts: