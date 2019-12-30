Among the many, many at-home DIY skin care remedies out there, using apple cider vinegar to help clear up acne is perhaps one of the most well known—and controversial. Some on the internet swear by it, others (and many derms) caution it might be too stripping, especially when used undiluted.

But to further sort out fact from fiction about apple cider vinegar and acne, we took a look at the current scientific research and asked experts for their take.