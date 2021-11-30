It’s no secret retinol is one of the top darlings of skin care, beloved by derms for its ability to enhance cell turnover, promote collagen production, even out hyperpigmentation, and so much more. But if you’ve recently embarked on your retinol journey, you’re likely familiar with some of its common side effects: burning, irritation, dryness, and skin peeling, also dubbed the "retinoid reaction" or retinoid-induced dermatitis.

And if you use retinol during the winter? Those side effects may only become more clear: cold, wintry air, after all, can exacerbate dryness, peeling, and irritation. That’s not to say you must tuck away your retinol until the weather finally thaws—you just have to be smarter about how you use it.

You’re in luck: We collected some burning questions from the mbg office and compiled this winter retinol guide, just in time for the season’s chill to stick around.