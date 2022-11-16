Finding a retinol that works for you is, well, one of the harder challenges in beauty. Your skin’s unique needs, challenges, type, and sensitivities all play a role in if a formulation is going to work for you—or if it will trigger your skin to go haywire.

But there’s a reason so many people commit to finding their retinol serum of choice: It has a host of aesthetic benefits such as decreased breakouts, improved collagen production, reduced fine lines, eased dark spots, more even tone, and faster skin cell turnover. That’s a lot of claims: read all about the benefits here which includes the science to back it up.

And if you find yourself on this retinol journey—determined to find your perfect match—we collected our all-time favorites that can treat a wide spectrum of goals.