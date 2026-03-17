Are you a skin care novice looking to jump-start your routine? You'll likely want something that won't be too aggressive. There is no need to dive headfirst into retinol; your best course of action is to ease into the category with a soothing formula. And we have just the option for you. This gel-cream blend has very little adjustment time or irritation. The formula uses bakuchiol and an encapsulated retinol—and then tosses in some antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients to make sure your skin stays happy.

What users say:

As this first-time retinol user notes, this serum is her gateway to brighter skin: "I love this retinol. It's my first time truly using a retinol consistently. It's very gentle, and I wake up totally glowing. It's not irritating, but I do suggest going heavier on the moisturizer after. Seriously, this product is great and I love it!"