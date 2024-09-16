As a general rule of thumb: Use retinol at night and vitamin C in the morning. "To get the most benefit from vitamin C, you want to use it during the day to protect the skin while exposed to environmental stressors such as the sun and pollution," celebrity esthetician and skin expert Shani Darden tells mbg. On the flip side, retinol can promote cell turnover while you snooze. Not to mention, it's much safer to apply retinol in the evening, as it can sensitize your skin to sun exposure.