Mineral sunscreens are a subcategory of sun care that only uses mineral ingredients—zinc oxide and titanium dioxide—as their active ingredient. These are also known as physical blockers as they manually provide a coat of protection against the sun for your skin (rays literally bounce off of them), while chemical blockers absorb the UV rays instead of letting them reach the epidermis.

Clean and natural beauty enthusiasts love them as they are shown to be safer for the skin and environment. But they come with drawbacks, one important one: Wearability. Because of the thicker nature, they don’t rub in as easily and some leave a white cast (especially true on darker skin). But as clean and natural skin care in general has become more technical, so has the formulas: They use emollients to help the formula smooth out, color-correcting tints to help blend in, and so on.

Read on below for our favorites.