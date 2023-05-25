Now onto the crowd-favorite hydrator, hyaluronic acid. As noted earlier, HA is what we call a humectant, meaning it pulls water into the skin, resulting in a plumper, more dewy complexion. You actually already have HA in your body within your joints, eyes, and so on, but most of it is found in the skin.

HA has been incorporated into serums of all kinds for many years, but it’s recent popularity is due to the ingredient being isolated as its very own serum, to be used before other creams and oils.

Not everyone needs an extra hyaluronic acid step, but it can be helpful for anyone with dry skin, those prone to irritation, or anyone who just wants a bit more hydration. Luckily, it plays nice with most ingredients, so it’s a fairly user-friendly ingredient, too.