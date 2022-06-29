Beauty 13 Best Hyaluronic Acid Supplements & Their Honest, Comprehensive Reviews mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

If you're on the prowl for hydrated, supple, impossibly dewy skin, chances are you've looked into hyaluronic acid (HA) serums. The beloved humectant has the ability to hold up to 1,000 times its own weight in water—and as it draws said water into your skin, your complexion immediately plumps up with moisture. Now, we're all for snagging a pillowy, skin-quenching serum (we even compiled a list of our favorites, should you be in the market for a refill), but if you really want to supercharge your skin health, you might want to think about taking hyaluronic acid supplements, too. Don't worry—we'll explain everything you need to know. Here, find out who can benefit most from an HA supplement (spoiler: It's everyone), and the winning formulas that are actually worth your hard-earned dollar.

What is hyaluronic acid?

Multidimensional health support We researched and curated an array of HA-containing supplements with thoughtful multi-ingredient formulas that target diverse, relevant areas of hyaluronic acid's health support, from beauty and joints to healthy aging and more.* Efficacious dosing (no dusting) Clinically meaningful doses (i.e., to humans, not mice) of hyaluronic acid, most featuring 70 milligrams and up. For example, you'll find 100 milligrams of vegan HA in our best overall pick. Clean formulas overall We prioritized formulas with strong active ingredient profiles and a limited number of clean excipients (those "other ingredients") from brands with established reputations for quality testing and control. Variety of delivery formats Different strokes for different folks—we offer a variety of HA-containing supplement formats, from premium powder blends to capsules, tablets, on-the-go packets, and yes, even a vegan gummy.

Benefits of hyaluronic acid supplements.

Now, you may be thinking: What's the difference between taking a hyaluronic acid supplement and just applying the humectant topically? To which we say: Why not double down? Oral forms of HA have been shown to support skin hydration and appearance: In fact, one study found that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for eight to 12 weeks experienced better skin aging (fewer wrinkles and more supple skin) compared with those who took a placebo.* They have also been shown to support healthy joints, as oral HA supplements are absorbed in the digestive tract and then migrate to the connective tissues that are most in need of more HA.* Finally, says Chwalek, hyaluronic acid is great for "regulating the inflammatory response, blood vessel formation, and can increase collagen production, which is another way it can help our skin as we age." Not to mention, hyaluronic acid can be found in plenty of multi-ingredient formulas, so you don't necessarily have to take a stand-alone HA supplement—it's usually a complementary active to other ingredients like collagen, which only elevates its skin-loving benefits.*

Should you be taking a hyaluronic acid supplement?

Who should add an HA supplement to their repertoire? Well, technically, everyone is a good candidate. In terms of hyaluronic acid itself, "There's not a person who can't benefit from this ingredient," holistic esthetician Amity Spiegel tells mbg. Everyone can fare well with a little more skin moisture, but if you're starting to notice signs of skin aging (i.e., fine lines, dryness, and dullness), you might reap more noticeable benefits.* Similarly, if you're looking for some extra joint support, a hyaluronic acid supplement may be particularly helpful.* Just make sure to speak with a health practitioner before starting a supplement routine (that goes for any supplement) to make sure it fits within your specific lifestyle. As for side effects, there aren't any particular downsides associated with the humectant (unless you have an allergy to HA, which is pretty rare). As with any supplement, you'll want to check the label to make sure there aren't any potential allergens in the excipient list (aka, the "other ingredients"). Players like artificial colors, flavors, gluten, GMOs, soy, and gluten can all make an HA supplement less than stellar.

The takeaway.

If you're partial to a hyaluronic acid serum for dewy skin, you might want to think about supplements, too, for even more skin-quenching benefits (plus joint support!).* The good news is that you don't have to add yet another product to your already crowded supplement routine—plenty of formulas (namely collagen powders) include HA in their blends, so you can get way more bang for your buck.*

