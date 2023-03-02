13 Best Hyaluronic Acid Supplements & Their Honest, Comprehensive Reviews

If you're on the prowl for hydrated, supple, impossibly dewy skin, chances are you've looked into hyaluronic acid (HA) serums. The beloved humectant has the ability to hold up to 1,000 times its own weight in water1 —and as it draws said water into your skin, your complexion immediately plumps up with moisture. Now, we're all for snagging a pillowy, skin-quenching serum (we even compiled a list of our favorites, should you be in the market for a refill), but if you really want to supercharge your skin health, you might want to think about taking hyaluronic acid supplements, too.*