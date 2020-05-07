mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+ has transformed my skin care routine from the inside out.* I was always highly suspect of collagen supplements before, in the same way I'm suspect of any beauty trend that promises the world without the research. And so many of the brands I was seeing enter the market just didn't put in the work. But when I looked into mbg's, the research was there: The blend is made with hydrolyzed collagen peptides (which are smaller, broken-down molecules that can actually be absorbed by the body) that are shown to promote your skin's natural collagen and elastin production by supporting your skin cell's fibroblasts (or the things that create collagen and elastin in the body).*

But it doesn't stop there. It has a plethora of other good-for-skin ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, curcumin, and the antioxidant sulforaphane glucosinolate.* Each ingredient works in tandem to make the other ingredients stronger and more effective.* For example, vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen production process as it not only enhances production, but it stabilizes the collagen you already have.* Each ingredient was strategically added to achieve the final goal: glowing skin. And there's no filler or less-than-ideal add-ons, so what you get is a simple, smart, hardworking supplement.

This made me stop and think about my own skin care: How was each step of my routine and each active I put on my face in service to my final skin care goals? On that note, what were my skin care goals even? I had spent so much time reacting to my problematic skin, I never stopped to think ahead. No better time than your 30s.

So I really thought about what I wanted for my skin now and for the next phase of my journey. These are the pillars I landed on: I want firm, bright skin that is healthy for the long haul. I want to nurture my skin both internally and externally and stop reacting to it (even on bad days). And I want to strip down my overall routine so I am only using tried-and-true, effective ingredients or well-formulated products that level up to these goals. Now, I don't waste time and resources on supplements and products if I don't believe in their ethos and efficacy.