"Humectants are basically 'water magnets,'" says board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of SKINFIVE. "They work to help pull moisture from the air into the upper layer of your skin to keep the skin cells hydrated, plump with a firmness and bounce." They're able to draw in water from the outside air if the humidity is high enough; and because they bond to water, the humectants can also shimmy into the upper layer of your skin and help keep that water in place.

"Think of the skin as an actual sponge," adds Shamban. "When it is dry, it is thin, brittle, not pliable, rough in texture, dull, and sallow in color. Run it under water, and it is instantly plump, dense, and smooth. Even the color is brighter." The humectants are what help usher that water into the "pores" of the sponge and hold it there, making the appearance plump and full of moisture.

Essentially, humectants are attracted to water—but this can also backfire, specifically in arid environments. See, when the humidity is high, humectants have an easier time pulling in water from the outside air; but when that humidity dips, the humectants can actually pull water from the deeper layers of the dermis into the stratum corneum (or the outermost layer), which can leave your skin drier than before, as water can easily evaporate on the top layer of the skin.

"The magnet forces are attracted to water pulling in or out of the dermis," explains Shamban, so you want to make sure this water magnet is drawing in moisture from the surrounding environment, not from your own skin.