How To Make A Honey Face Mask + 4 Extra Recipes For Clear, Glowing Skin

This nourishing mask feels downright luxurious: "Adding a natural oil to your honey mask can not only help with the stickiness and application of the honey, but natural oils are emollients that contain high levels of fatty acids, which moisturize and soothe the skin," notes Plescia. The result? A lightweight mask chock-full of skin-healthy antioxidants. Feel free to choose any oil here (coconut, jojoba, argan—the list goes on), but Plescia is partial to olive oil for this one: "Olive Oil is especially good for dry skin and also contains many antioxidants, such as vitamin E." Simply mix the two together until combined, then leave on for 20 minutes.