How To Make A Honey Face Mask + 4 Extra Recipes For Clear, Glowing Skin

If there’s one natural ingredient to stock on your beauty shelf, let's make a subtle suggestion: honey. You can find the bee sap in anything from a hair mask, face wash, even an all-natural moisturizer—is there nothing the golden goop can’t do?

Consider honey the ultimate DIY superstar, one that you can add to virtually any treatment. But let’s start with the simplest out there: a single-ingredient honey face mask. Easy to make, and the benefits are just as sweet.