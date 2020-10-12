Technically, this is a year-round tip. But when the air is practically thick with humidity, you can get away with some dry time in between steps. When the weather turns crisp? Not so much. Perhaps you, too, need this friendly little reminder if you wake up to skin that's lacking luster.

That's because moisturizers and certain serums (like hyaluronic acid) contain humectants, which pull in water to hydrate your skin. "After you cleanse, you want to lock in all that watery goodness," Landriscina says. "The humectants in your products, like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, will have an easier time holding on to moisture if you're providing it." Otherwise, said humectants will still do their job—they'll just pull water from your skin instead of the surrounding air, which can leave it even drier than before.

That's not to say your face has to feel sopping wet pre-moisturizer. After cleansing, simply pat your face with a towel until it's damp (read: You can still blot your face, just not until it's bone-dry). And there you have it: The perfect canvas for your humectant-filled cream or serum.

If your skin feels a little too dry after cleansing—we all get distracted sometimes—you can spritz on some facial mist or essence to moisten up your skin. That's why a hydrating toner or essence tends to come before treatment serums anyway, just to make sure those humectants can find the moisture they need.