Sure, the days of sweaty, summer skin may be quickly fading from the rearview, but colder weather brings on a whole other set of beauty concerns—namely, skin that’s practically screaming for moisture. To compensate for the dip in temperature, you might feel the urge to pile on your moisturizer in fear of dry, cracked skin. We hear you; flakes are no fun, and the itch can be uncomfortable, sometimes painful.

Although, don’t load up on cream just yet: While your intentions are pure, too much moisturizer can actually do more harm than good. (Cue the collective gasp.)

So where’s the fine line when it comes to moisture? We consulted the experts.