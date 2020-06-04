Is Your Décolletage Showing Signs Of Aging? A Quick Remedy For The Delicate Skin
When it comes to skin aging, most of the conversation zeroes in on the shoulders-up. Of course we can’t forget about the hands, as our paws are a valuable tell-all for signs of aging as well (both the skin and the nails, it turns out). Another area that needs some extra love? The delicate skin of your décolletage. It’s time to take a good look at your chest and clavicle—you might notice some signs subtly making their appearance.
First thing’s first: Can your décolletage get wrinkles?
The short answer: absolutely. According to board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, the décolletage is often the first area to show signs of aging—with an even earlier onset than our faces. It’s a process that seems to happen all at once with no warning at all, but there are some subtle alarm bells to keep in mind:
What tends to happen first is some redness or darker areas of pigment in these areas, Ciraldo tells mbg. You might even see proper sunspots along the area, especially if you’re one to spend time outdoors (read: Proper sun care is a nonnegotiable). Then come the wrinkles and crepey skin: “There’s a sagging and loss of firmness, often with chest lines that radiate to the chest's center,” she notes.
Why do these wrinkles form?
Wrinkles pop up when our skin's structural components start to break down—that is, they occur at the internal level. Of course other components are likely at play—your sleeping position for instance—but the changes mostly happen at the cellular level. And fine lines on the décolletage is no exception: The area is just as sensitive to pollution, sun damage, and oxidative stress as the skin on your face. And those aggressors can quite literally change the structural makeup of your skin overtime.*
Even if you start to see some discoloration across your chest, don’t fret just yet: It’s possible to slow down the onset of those wrinkles and make décolletage care a priority—at the internal level.*
How to care for your décolletage.
The takeaway.
The delicate skin of the décolletage requires targeted care, and the earliest signs can be quite subtle; you might only notice a sunspot or two before the fine lines settle in. That’s why investing in your skin is so important, with ingredients that promote healthy aging from the inside-out.*