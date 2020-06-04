The short answer: absolutely. According to board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, the décolletage is often the first area to show signs of aging—with an even earlier onset than our faces. It’s a process that seems to happen all at once with no warning at all, but there are some subtle alarm bells to keep in mind:

What tends to happen first is some redness or darker areas of pigment in these areas, Ciraldo tells mbg. You might even see proper sunspots along the area, especially if you’re one to spend time outdoors (read: Proper sun care is a nonnegotiable). Then come the wrinkles and crepey skin: “There’s a sagging and loss of firmness, often with chest lines that radiate to the chest's center,” she notes.