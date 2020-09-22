mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Weleda
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

Routine Refresh: 6 Ways to Protect, Restore, and Rebalance Your Skin Come Fall

Contributing writer By Andrea Jordan
Contributing writer
Andrea Jordan is a beauty and lifestyle freelance writer covering topics from hair and skincare to family and home. She received her bachelor's in Magazine Journalism from Temple University and you can find her work at top publications like InStyle, PopSugar, StyleCaster, Business Insider, PureWow and OprahMag.
Routine Refresh: 6 Ways to Protect, Restore, and Rebalance Your Skin Come Fall

Image by Hiraman / iStock

September 22, 2020 — 7:00 AM

Let’s be real. So far, 2020 has been everything except normal. And after a summer of wearing face masks and only outdoor activities, you may find that your skin needs a bit of TLC as we transition to fall (and bid the dreaded maskne adieu). 

That’s where we come in. As seasons change, skincare adjustments are necessary and it just makes sense to turn to nature-derived skincare that feeds your skin and nourishes your soul. So, we’ve found five skincare routine changes, using plant-rich products from Weleda, that will help transform your skincare routine from summer to fall. Plus, a few self-care tips to incorporate a little self-love into your day-to-day routine.

Shop this story:

<p>Awakening Oil</p>

Awakening Oil

Awakening Oil

<p>Clarifying Gel Cleanser</p>

Clarifying Gel Cleanser

Clarifying Gel Cleanser

<p>Renewing Day Cream</p>

Renewing Day Cream

Renewing Day Cream

Indulge in a deep cleanse

Post-summer skin needs extra attention. And sometimes ordinary cleansers just don’t get the job done. Enter: Clarifying cleansers. These cleansers deep clean the skin to remove excess oils, dirt, and debris, helping to address issues that can be made worse by clogged pores. Our top pick is the Weleda Clarifying Gel Cleanser because it cleanses effectively without disrupting your skin’s innate protective barrier. It’s formulated with willow bark and witch hazel distillate, which balances and tones skin, leaving it clean and refreshed without stripping away natural oils. What’s even better is you can use this cleanser day and night to sweep away impurities and keep moisture levels balanced.

Advertisement

Take time to assess what your skin needs

Too many times we treat our skincare routine as a chore and lose sight of the importance of self-care and listening to our skin. Purposefully slow down, learn more about your skin concerns, and the routine that best suits you as you transition into a new season. Something as simple as finding out the ingredients that nourish your skin and those you should steer away from can make a huge difference in your complexion. For example, if you struggle with a dull complexion, you’ll want to reach for ingredients that brighten and renew your skin. Or if your skin is naturally dry, choose ingredients that hydrate and seal moisture in, instead of products that leave skin dry and irritated. Weleda skincare products focus on nature-derived ingredients, like plant, fruit or root extracts, essential oils, and minerals. Incorporating these types of ingredients can help you feel good about what you’re putting on your skin, and helps you connect with the natural world around you. We consider that a win-win.

Don’t skimp on moisturizing

As cooler weather approaches, that lightweight, barely-there moisturizer may not provide enough hydration to keep your skin healthy and glowing all season long. And since it’s not quite time for the rich, thick hydrators we use in the winter, you’ll want to grab a medium-weight moisturizer to keep your skin nourished like this Renewing Day Cream from Weleda. After your morning cleanse, apply this cream infused with wild musk rose seed oil and soft petals of damask rose on your face and neck. The rose ingredients give a lush, luxurious scent, while softening the appearance of fine lines, blurring early signs of aging, and leaving your skin soft, supple, and smooth.

Advertisement

Prioritize sleep and water

In a year as upside-down as this one, it’s good to remind yourself of two cardinal rules of caring for your skin: Drink enough water and get a good night’s rest! That said, we know both these things can be easier said than done, especially right now. 

If you’re forgetful with water intake or simply don’t like the taste, try incorporating a couple of hydration rituals into your day. For example, a warm lemon water in the morning and an afternoon fruit-infused ‘spa water,’ using combinations like cucumber and cantaloupe or strawberry and mint, will help make a habit out of hydration. And with proper water intake, your skin will flourish.

If sleep is your struggle, try using blue light glasses during the day to avoid the melatonin disruption that comes with overuse of LED devices like laptops and phones, and carve out just five minutes to meditate before bed. To double-up on the beauty benefits of your ZzZs, swap your moisture-sapping cotton pillowcase for a silk one — it will keep those nighttime products on your face and prevent friction which leads to hair pulling, tugging and stretching.  

Routine Refresh: 6 Ways to Protect, Restore, and Rebalance Your Skin Come Fall

Image by MEM Studio / Stocksy

Try a new skincare tool

As life begins to slow down in the fall, try experimenting with new tools to take your skincare routine to a new level. From a jade roller to a gua sha stone, there’s a tool for every skin type and concern. Editor tip: Every good tool should be paired with a quality oil for best results. Choose an oil that’s full of plant-rich ingredients and helps to support renewal like the Awakening Oil from Weleda. This intensive treatment oil is formulated with pomegranate seed oil which not only boosts skin’s radiance, but also helps support the skin’s self-repair process by delivering hydration and preventing moisture loss. And for that all-over lit-from-within glow you’ve been desiring, try adding a few drops of this oil to your foundation for dewy, glowy skin like you’ve never seen before.

Advertisement

Bottom line

While summertime has been different than years past, your skin needs have not changed. As you enter the fall, be sure to take some time to slow down and look at your skin care products and routine from a new perspective. It’s time to nourish, protect and nurture your skin with high-quality, plant-rich ingredients that will brighten, renew and smooth out your complexion.

Advertisement
Andrea Jordan
Andrea Jordan Contributing writer
Andrea Jordan is a beauty and lifestyle freelance writer covering topics from hair and skincare to family and home. She received her bachelor's in Magazine Journalism from Temple...

More On This Topic

Home

Using Essential Oils In The Dryer: Good Idea Or Recipe For Disaster?

Emma Loewe
Using Essential Oils In The Dryer: Good Idea Or Recipe For Disaster?
Home

What Time Of Day Your Houseplants Should Be Watered & Why It Matters

Sarah Regan
What Time Of Day Your Houseplants Should Be Watered & Why It Matters
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

Spider Venom May Help Manage IBS Pain, Says Research (15 Years In The Making)

Abby Moore
Spider Venom May Help Manage IBS Pain, Says Research (15 Years In The Making)
Climate Change

It's Climate Week & This Giant Chain Just Said It'll Be Carbon Neutral By 2040

Emma Loewe
It's Climate Week & This Giant Chain Just Said It'll Be Carbon Neutral By 2040
Beauty

OK, So You Have "Porous" Hair — Now What Do You Do & How Do You Care For It?

Alexandra Engler
OK, So You Have "Porous" Hair — Now What Do You Do & How Do You Care For It?
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Taking A Hot Bath This Many Times A Week May Support Metabolic Health

Abby Moore
Taking A Hot Bath This Many Times A Week May Support Metabolic Health
Recipes

Ayesha Curry's Sheet Pan Chicken Will Be Your Go-To Weeknight Dinner

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry's Sheet Pan Chicken Will Be Your Go-To Weeknight Dinner
Sex

The Complicated Relationship Between Sex & UTIs (And What The Science Actually Says)

Abby Moore
The Complicated Relationship Between Sex & UTIs (And What The Science Actually Says)
Food Trends

6 Healthy-ish Trader Joe's Treats: Fall-Flavor Edition (Yes, Pumpkin)

Eliza Sullivan
6 Healthy-ish Trader Joe's Treats: Fall-Flavor Edition (Yes, Pumpkin)
Functional Food

5 Foods This Holistic Nutritionist Eats To Jumpstart Healthy Aging

Jamie Schneider
5 Foods This Holistic Nutritionist Eats To Jumpstart Healthy Aging
Integrative Health

The Chillest Combo: What To Pair With CBD To Make It More Effective

Emma Loewe
The Chillest Combo: What To Pair With CBD To Make It More Effective
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ways-to-protect-restore-and-rebalance-your-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!