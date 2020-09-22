Routine Refresh: 6 Ways to Protect, Restore, and Rebalance Your Skin Come Fall

In a year as upside-down as this one, it’s good to remind yourself of two cardinal rules of caring for your skin: Drink enough water and get a good night’s rest! That said, we know both these things can be easier said than done, especially right now.

If you’re forgetful with water intake or simply don’t like the taste, try incorporating a couple of hydration rituals into your day. For example, a warm lemon water in the morning and an afternoon fruit-infused ‘spa water,’ using combinations like cucumber and cantaloupe or strawberry and mint, will help make a habit out of hydration. And with proper water intake, your skin will flourish.

If sleep is your struggle, try using blue light glasses during the day to avoid the melatonin disruption that comes with overuse of LED devices like laptops and phones, and carve out just five minutes to meditate before bed. To double-up on the beauty benefits of your ZzZs, swap your moisture-sapping cotton pillowcase for a silk one — it will keep those nighttime products on your face and prevent friction which leads to hair pulling, tugging and stretching.