Routine Refresh: 6 Ways to Protect, Restore, and Rebalance Your Skin Come Fall

Let’s be real. So far, 2020 has been everything except normal. And after a summer of wearing face masks and only outdoor activities, you may find that your skin needs a bit of TLC as we transition to fall (and bid the dreaded maskne adieu).
That’s where we come in. As seasons change, skincare adjustments are necessary and it just makes sense to turn to nature-derived skincare that feeds your skin and nourishes your soul. So, we’ve found five skincare routine changes, using plant-rich products from Weleda, that will help transform your skincare routine from summer to fall. Plus, a few self-care tips to incorporate a little self-love into your day-to-day routine.
Indulge in a deep cleanse
Post-summer skin needs extra attention. And sometimes ordinary cleansers just don’t get the job done. Enter: Clarifying cleansers. These cleansers deep clean the skin to remove excess oils, dirt, and debris, helping to address issues that can be made worse by clogged pores. Our top pick is the Weleda Clarifying Gel Cleanser because it cleanses effectively without disrupting your skin’s innate protective barrier. It’s formulated with willow bark and witch hazel distillate, which balances and tones skin, leaving it clean and refreshed without stripping away natural oils. What’s even better is you can use this cleanser day and night to sweep away impurities and keep moisture levels balanced.
Take time to assess what your skin needs
Too many times we treat our skincare routine as a chore and lose sight of the importance of self-care and listening to our skin. Purposefully slow down, learn more about your skin concerns, and the routine that best suits you as you transition into a new season. Something as simple as finding out the ingredients that nourish your skin and those you should steer away from can make a huge difference in your complexion. For example, if you struggle with a dull complexion, you’ll want to reach for ingredients that brighten and renew your skin. Or if your skin is naturally dry, choose ingredients that hydrate and seal moisture in, instead of products that leave skin dry and irritated. Weleda skincare products focus on nature-derived ingredients, like plant, fruit or root extracts, essential oils, and minerals. Incorporating these types of ingredients can help you feel good about what you’re putting on your skin, and helps you connect with the natural world around you. We consider that a win-win.
Don’t skimp on moisturizing
As cooler weather approaches, that lightweight, barely-there moisturizer may not provide enough hydration to keep your skin healthy and glowing all season long. And since it’s not quite time for the rich, thick hydrators we use in the winter, you’ll want to grab a medium-weight moisturizer to keep your skin nourished like this Renewing Day Cream from Weleda. After your morning cleanse, apply this cream infused with wild musk rose seed oil and soft petals of damask rose on your face and neck. The rose ingredients give a lush, luxurious scent, while softening the appearance of fine lines, blurring early signs of aging, and leaving your skin soft, supple, and smooth.
Prioritize sleep and water
In a year as upside-down as this one, it’s good to remind yourself of two cardinal rules of caring for your skin: Drink enough water and get a good night’s rest! That said, we know both these things can be easier said than done, especially right now.
If you’re forgetful with water intake or simply don’t like the taste, try incorporating a couple of hydration rituals into your day. For example, a warm lemon water in the morning and an afternoon fruit-infused ‘spa water,’ using combinations like cucumber and cantaloupe or strawberry and mint, will help make a habit out of hydration. And with proper water intake, your skin will flourish.
If sleep is your struggle, try using blue light glasses during the day to avoid the melatonin disruption that comes with overuse of LED devices like laptops and phones, and carve out just five minutes to meditate before bed. To double-up on the beauty benefits of your ZzZs, swap your moisture-sapping cotton pillowcase for a silk one — it will keep those nighttime products on your face and prevent friction which leads to hair pulling, tugging and stretching.
Try a new skincare tool
As life begins to slow down in the fall, try experimenting with new tools to take your skincare routine to a new level. From a jade roller to a gua sha stone, there’s a tool for every skin type and concern. Editor tip: Every good tool should be paired with a quality oil for best results. Choose an oil that’s full of plant-rich ingredients and helps to support renewal like the Awakening Oil from Weleda. This intensive treatment oil is formulated with pomegranate seed oil which not only boosts skin’s radiance, but also helps support the skin’s self-repair process by delivering hydration and preventing moisture loss. And for that all-over lit-from-within glow you’ve been desiring, try adding a few drops of this oil to your foundation for dewy, glowy skin like you’ve never seen before.
Bottom line
While summertime has been different than years past, your skin needs have not changed. As you enter the fall, be sure to take some time to slow down and look at your skin care products and routine from a new perspective. It’s time to nourish, protect and nurture your skin with high-quality, plant-rich ingredients that will brighten, renew and smooth out your complexion.