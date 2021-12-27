You may be breaking out right now due to a variety of reasons, including stress and changes in your diet. Add face masks to the list of culprits, says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D: "The occlusive nature of a protective mask creates a humid and warm environment under the mask, which can lead to increased sebum and sweat. And this can lead to irritation, inflammation, and breakouts."

And unfortunately, the area that a mask covers—nose, mouth, and chin—are areas that tend to break out more anyway. So if you are an acne-prone individual, take extra precautions to keep skin clear.

"I recommend washing the face before and after wearing a mask. A gentle cleanser is adequate, or if your skin is particularly oily or acne-prone, consider a cleanser with salicylic acid, which can penetrate into pores and gently exfoliate and remove sebum," says King. "And use a light moisturizer that's noncomedogenic, to support and bolster the skin barrier without clogging pores. Avoid heavy and potentially comedogenic products under the mask area."

Additionally, be sure to spot treat the area at night when needed. Using exfoliating and oil-balancing ingredients (lactic acid, glycolic acid, green tea, niacinimide, and retinol), focus on the areas affected by your increased mask wearing. This is especially helpful for those who may be experiencing dry skin elsewhere—it is winter after all—and aren't in need of a full-face overhaul. Remember: You can be selective with your topical use! If you only need blemish-care on the bottom half of your face, just pay attention there.