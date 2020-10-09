Oh, dehydrated skin: The one skin care woe people tend to groan about on the regular. That’s because dehydration spares no skin type—it simply refers to a lack of water in the skin, which anyone (regardless of age, skin texture, or tone) can struggle with.

Although, dehydrated skin looks a little different on everybody, making it all the more difficult to pinpoint and treat. So we got expert intel: Here’s exactly how to tell if your skin cells are begging for hydration, plus how to get your skin back to its glowy, supple self.