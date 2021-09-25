mindbodygreen

The 12 Best Natural & Clean Shampoos For Dry Hair

The 12 Best Natural & Clean Shampoos For Dry Hair

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Woman with eyes closed in shower

Image by Marko Milovanović / Stocksy

September 25, 2021 — 19:03 PM

Healthy hair starts in the shower with the right shampoo. You’ll absolutely want something that can properly clean the oil, dirt, skin cells, and pollution off the scalp and strand—you know, buildup can do a number on hair, as it can cause inflammation and will weigh down the style. But here’s the key: without being too harsh and stripping. When you use an option with potent cleansers it can disrupt the scalp’s microbiome, irritate the surrounding skin, and turn strands brittle. Who here wants that?

The latter part is especially important for those with already dry hair: You want formulas that are going to infuse the hair with hydration and nutrients while cleansing (ideally with plant-derived, gentle surfactants). Think of it like a hydrating face wash: You’re still getting rid of the debris, but you're making sure your skin stays supple in the process. 

And all of the below options deliver just that—and more.

Adowa Beauty Baomint Moisturizing Shampoo

A shampoo that’s equal parts hydrating for the strands and refreshing for the scalp. If you often have an itchy, angry scalp—this option is for you. Aloe vera provides anti-inflammatory properties, baobab oil softens strands and aids with elasticity, and the blend of wintergreen, spearmint, and peppermint oils reinvigorate the skin.

Baomint Moisturizing Shampoo, Adowa Beauty ($22)

Adowa Beauty Baomint Moisturizing Shampoo
Adowa Beauty

JVN Nurture Hydrating Shampoo

From one of our favorite hair inspirations himself, Jonathan Van Ness's collection of hair care is made for every hair type in mind. Including those with dry, damaged locks: This moisturizing cleanser contains aloe and panthenol (a type of B vitamin) for a splash of antioxidant protection. But what we're most excited about is the sugarcane-derived Hemisqualane and squalane, which act as better-for-you silicone alternatives.

Nurture Hydrating Shampoo, JVN ($18)

JVN Nurture shampoo
JVN

Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair Super Moisture Shampoo

Oftentimes severely dry hair comes as the result of damage—be it from coloring, heat, or just regular wear-and-tear. In those instances, we recommend this healing formula from the popular natural and clean brand. The three primary active ingredients are a hydrating B vitamin, a softening biotin, and an antioxidant-rich algae extract. 

Don't Despair Repair Super Moisture Shampoo, Briogeo ($36)

Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair Super Moisture Shampoo
Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair Super Moisture Shampoo

Josh Rosebrook Nourish Shampoo

This uses a cocktail of natural and organic botanicals that your hair absolutely drinks up. The base is a saponified coconut oil and aloe vera blend, which is topped off with several herbs like rosemary, sage, and evening primrose. These can help increase shine, stimulate circulation in the scalp, and offer antioxidant protection.

Nourish Shampoo, Josh Rosebrook ($35)

Josh Rosebrook Nourish Shampoo
Josh Rosebrook

Virtue Recovery Shampoo

A personal favorite, this silky smooth shampoo uses a very special, first-of-its kind keratin that can actually help build back up fragile, brittle hair. See, plant-derived proteins are a popular ingredient in hair products—but this one uses real human keratin, so its able to fill cracks in the cuticle more effectively.

Recovery Shampoo, Virtue ($38)

Virtue Recovery Shampoo
Virtue

Shea Moisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Shampoo

Coconut oil is a popular hydrator for those with curls and coarse hair, as it’s ultra occlusive and contains water (in case you don’t know: water equals hydration). But it doesn’t stop there. It’s also infused with coconut milk, shea oils, and acacia senegal for a hair that feels soft, yet lightweight and effortless.

100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Shampoo, Shea Moisture ($10.99)

Shea Moisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Shampoo
Shea Moisture

O&M Hydrate & Conquer Shampoo

We love this blend’s vitamin and mineral infused formula. The base is aloe vera (which is deeply hydrating for parched strands), as well as providing soothing antioxidants. It also contains macadamia seed oil for conditioning and softening; Tasmanian sea kelp provides anti-inflammatory benefits, which is great for the scalp. 

Hydrate & Conquer Shampoo, O&M ($34)

O&M Hydrate & Conquer Shampoo
O&M

Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo

This is a cult classic formula that made a splashing re-introduction after a decade-long gap off the market. (According to the brand, customers practically begged them to bring it back—to which they obliged with a cleaner formula.) The namesake comes from iceland moss and larch tree sap: These offer loads of moisture but won’t weigh hair down.

Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo, Aveda ($50)

Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo
Aveda

Coco & Eve Hydrating Shampoo

Hyaluronic acid has become an increasingly popular hair care ingredient. HA is a humectant that binds and holds in water, meaning it can help your strands retain moisture within the cuticle. Then to help trap in the water, it also contains a blend of oils, like avocado, argan, and almond oil. Finally it's topped with pineapple enzymes to help dissolve buildup. 

Hydrating Shampoo, Coco & Eve ($25)

Coco & Eve Hydrating Shampoo
Coco & Eve

Odacite Soap Free Shampoo Bar

We love shampoo bars as they are more eco-friendly (little to no packaging!). However many people can’t use them as they can be very dehydrating for strands. Not this one. The coconut oil-derived surfactants cushion the hair while washing, and then it’s further buffered with cupuaçu butter, argan oil, and castor oil to seal in moisture.

Soap Free Shampoo Bar, Odacite ($29)

Odacite Soap Free Shampoo Bar
Odacite

Rahua Hydration Shampoo

This creamy shampoo is made with several Amazonian botanical extracts that made this brand famous. There’s plant-based proteins, rahua oil, natural protein-bonding sugars, and antioxidant rich teas that drive hydration deep into each strand of hair. It’s topped with passion fruit and mango for a tropical, fruity scent that’s not too overpowering.

Hydration Shampoo, Rahua ($34)

Rahua Hydration Shampoo
Rahua

Yarok Feed Your Moisture Shampoo

This unique cocktail uses vitamin infused water (for antioxidants) and African black soap (to help remove impurities in the hair). The formula is rounded out with argan, organic coconut and organic hemp seed to condition brittle and stressed strands.

Feed Your Moisture Shampoo, Yarok ($42)

Yarok Feed Your Moisture Shampoo
Yarok Feed Your Moisture Shampoo

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

