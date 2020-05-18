You might equate oatmeal baths with not-so-fond memories of childhood (say, if you’ve ever fallen into a bush of poison ivy). That’s because oatmeal is an age-old remedy to soothe inflamed skin, allergies, and rashes. Due to antioxidants like vitamin E, avenanthramides (an active in oats with major anti-inflammatory benefits), and ferulic acid, an oatmeal bath can calm angry irritation on the skin.

"Extracts of oatmeal have been shown to lessen inflammatory mediators in the skin, giving significant clinical improvements in skin dryness, scaling, roughness, and itch intensity," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo M.D., FAAD, once told us about using oatmeal in skin care.

And while there’s a plethora of products that contain oatmeal—cleansers, moisturizers, and body lotions, to name a select few—there’s something to be said about dunking yourself into an entire bath of the stuff (which we'll get into later). At the very least, you’ll be able to cover way more surface area, letting oats' anti-inflammatory properties ensue all at once.