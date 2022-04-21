Despite what your favorite health and wellness personality on Instagram might have you believe, not all of the popular multivitamins out there are created equal—no matter how trendy they or their packaging may seem. Same goes for the not-so-savvily marketed options that have been around for ages.

It's true that multivitamins can move mountains for your health. In addition to helping you close nutritional gaps for a variety of vitamins and minerals, a quality multi can support longevity, immune function, brain health, and so much more.*

However, the benefits you reap from a multivitamin depend on its formula—and the annoying truth is that there are loads of incomplete multi formulas out there parading around as comprehensive, all-in-one nutritional buddies.

As mbg's VP of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, puts it, "Listen, there's no nutrition police out there checking to see if your 'complete' multivitamin is complete in actuality. You have to check yourself."

And though every trendy-looking product out there is a little different, there's one group of nutrients in particular that often gets the boot when a brand decides to cut corners: minerals.