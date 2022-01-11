First and foremost, multivitamins are not a replacement for healthy, balanced meals. (Nobody ever said they were.) That being said, multis are an incredible supplement to an already nutritionally focused diet. If you’re looking for a little boost in your nutrients and a big win for whole-body health, a multi is a great tool!*

Let’s also address the idea that high-quality multivitamins don’t do anything beneficial (because that’s just ridiculous). Just like any supplement, the degree of value completely depends on the scientific evidence, quality, potency (dose), and bioavailability of its ingredients.

According to board-certified endocrinologist Brittany Henderson, M.D., this is where being a mindful consumer and doing research on the quantity and quality of each nutrient comes into play. If you've done your research but still aren't sure about its quality? "Ask your medical provider to look at the back [of the label] and make sure it's a good product," says Henderson.

Finally (and this question comes up a lot), do you really need a multivitamin that’s specifically tailored to your gender? True, men and women have different needs (menstruation comes to mind pretty quickly), but is an entirely different multivitamin necessary? Not entirely.

Ferira explained in a previous mbg article, saying "Adult multivitamins have been overcomplicated and overly fractionated in the market. Brands who wanted to diversify their portfolios to make more money started offering multis for women versus men, young versus old, active versus not active, the list goes on.” (More insights on that here).

While there are slightly different nutritional needs between men and women (and we do mean slight), they aren’t actually represented in most gendered multivitamins. "In reality, many 'for her' versus 'for him' multivitamin formulas have negligible differences," Ferira says. The true goal? A comprehensive multivitamin that covers nutritional needs for all, no matter their age or gender.