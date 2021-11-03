We all have a lot on our figurative plates right now, which means that we might not always be able to fill our literal plates with the variety of colors and nutrients we need for optimal health.

With so much change in our lives from day to day, consistency in all forms can be hard to come by—and that's especially true for our diets. In fact, research shows that many of us aren’t consuming the recommended daily amount of multiple important (actually essential) vitamins and minerals.

And at a time when maintaining a solid foundation of health feels more important than ever, these nutritional shortcomings come at a price, potentially affecting our health in a multitude of ways.

That's where a daily multivitamin comes in. Despite some of the back-and-forth out there about the value of multivitamins, the science is clear: For most Americans, supplementation is necessary if they want to consistently achieve the recommended amount of necessary micronutrients.

With proven effectiveness at closing the nutrient gaps our diets inevitably leave, a quality and complete multivitamin/mineral supplement (aka multi) acts as an all-important safety net, ensuring we have a regular supply of the nutrients we need most on a daily basis. This way, no matter what we have for breakfast, what time our workday ends, or whatever else life throws our way, our body has the tools necessary to thrive.