The other beauty of this chelate is that it crosses the gut wall intact. This means it’s significantly more streamlined (i.e., less ATP energy required) in terms of steps required for digestion and absorption. Zinc is also buffered from interference from other nutrients, netting fewer losses of this essential mineral.

In that way, amino acids (the building blocks of protein) are the perfect partner to deliver key minerals like zinc efficiently through the GI tract, across the intestinal wall, and into the bloodstream for its delivery to cells throughout the body.

And this benefit isn’t theoretical. There are clinical trials cementing the superiority of zinc bisglycinate over other types of zinc complexes.

For example, absorption is significantly less for zinc oxide than other varieties like zinc citrate and zinc gluconate. We also know that the zinc bisglycinate chelate form is superior in absorption (by a lot: 43% higher absorption) than zinc gluconate.

This superior bioavailability of zinc bisglycinate vs. other other mineral complexes (zinc gluconate, picolinate and oxide) also translates into higher plasma levels of zinc (i.e., more zinc is absorbed and makes its way to your bloodstream). In other words, zinc bisglycinate improves your overall zinc status better than other zinc supplements.

If you were keeping track, that puts zinc bisglycinate on top (and zinc oxide on the bottom) when it comes to bioavailability.