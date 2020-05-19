mindbodygreen

11 Best Zinc-Rich Foods, According To RDs 

Abby Moore
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
RD Approved Zinc-Rich Foods

May 19, 2020 — 23:23 PM

Zinc is a mineral that plays a critical role in human health, but unfortunately our bodies don’t produce it naturally. Along with wound healing, protein synthesis, and sensory maintenance, zinc has been shown to support proper immune functioning by activating T-lymphocytes, which attack infected cells. 

Zinc’s role in immune functioning may explain why many lozenges and supplements contain the mineral, registered dietitian and food blogger Maggie Michalczyk, R.D. says. While those are great options to up your zinc intake, there are also plenty of zinc-rich foods to help meet your basic needs.

The recommended daily intake of zinc is 11 milligrams for men and eight milligrams for women. To make sure you’re meeting those requirements, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and registered dietitians suggest adding these 11 zinc-rich foods to your diet. 

1. Oysters 

Zinc: 673% DV

Oysters are the highest source of zinc from food. In fact, just 3 ounces of cooked, or breaded and fried, oysters provide 74 milligrams or 673% of your daily value (DV).

If you don’t live near the sea, registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, recommends eating canned oysters for the same benefits. 

2. Crab and lobster 

Zinc: 59% DV

Similar to other shellfish, crab and lobster are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B, and are high in zinc. Crab provides 59% of your daily volume and lobster provides 31%. 

Crab and lobster are also two of the best seafood choices in terms of low mercury levels, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

3. Red meat 

Zinc: 64% DV

Red meat includes both pork and beef, with beef containing more zinc (up to 64% of your DV). 

If you are a meat eater, consider opting for lean meat, which tends to be lower in cholesterol and saturated fats. Not only will you get a good source of zinc, but you’ll also increase your protein intake

4. Chicken

Zinc: 8% to 22% DV

Chicken is a good source of both zinc and protein. Dark meat chicken, specifically, contains higher levels of zinc, with 22% of your DV. Chicken breast is still a good source, though, with 8% DV. 

“You can create a lot of different meals with a source of poultry,” Michalczyk tells us, “so it's an easy way to add zinc to your diet.” 

5. Baked Beans 

Zinc: 26% DV

Beans are an inexpensive source of nutrients, including protein, fiber, magnesium, and of course zinc. Of all the legumes, baked beans (including vegetarian baked beans) are the highest in zinc with 2.9 milligrams per half-cup, or 26% DV. 

6. Hemp seeds

Zinc: 30% DV

“Hemp seeds are a good source of essential fatty acids in a plant-based diet,” naturopathic doctor and dietitian Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D. says. The tiny seeds are packed with essential nutrients, like vitamin E, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and are high in zinc. 

7. Yogurt 

Zinc: 15% DV

Most known for its high calcium content, yogurt is also a good source of zinc. Just one 8 ounce container of yogurt provides 15% of your daily value. “Yogurt is also a powerhouse in the probiotic world,” Schehr adds.

8. Cashews 

Zinc: 15% DV

Cashews contain nutritional properties like selenium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, and are high in zinc. One ounce (about 18 cashews) provides 1.6 mg or 15% of your daily zinc needs. 

They’re also an excellent source of phytochemicals, plant-based proteins, healthy fats, and antioxidants, Schehr says.

9. Pumpkin seeds 

Zinc: 20% DV

While other seeds, like hemp, chia, and flax, are also high in zinc, Cording primarily recommends pumpkin seeds. Just one ounce provides 20% of your DV of zinc or 2.2 mg, but the nutrition benefits don’t stop there. They’re also loaded with magnesium to enhance sleep quality and antioxidants to fight free radicals—further supporting immunity. 

10. Chickpeas

Zinc: 12% DV

Chickpeas may not be as high in zinc as baked beans, but they still provide 12% of your DV. The versatile beans are a good source of plant-based protein, fiber, phosphorus, and iron. 

11. Whole grains 

Zinc: 10% DV

“Many whole grains like quinoa, oats, and rice contain zinc and other vitamins and minerals like vitamin B, fiber, magnesium and iron,” Michalczyk says. One packet of plain oatmeal, for example, contains 10% of your DV. 

While still a good source, Michalczyk says whole grains contain phytic acid, which may reduce the absorption of zinc. Combining these with other sources of zinc is a good way to make sure you’re getting the right amount.

