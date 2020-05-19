Zinc is a mineral that plays a critical role in human health, but unfortunately our bodies don’t produce it naturally. Along with wound healing, protein synthesis, and sensory maintenance, zinc has been shown to support proper immune functioning by activating T-lymphocytes, which attack infected cells.

Zinc’s role in immune functioning may explain why many lozenges and supplements contain the mineral, registered dietitian and food blogger Maggie Michalczyk, R.D. says. While those are great options to up your zinc intake, there are also plenty of zinc-rich foods to help meet your basic needs.

The recommended daily intake of zinc is 11 milligrams for men and eight milligrams for women. To make sure you’re meeting those requirements, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and registered dietitians suggest adding these 11 zinc-rich foods to your diet.