Maggie Michalczyk is a Chicago-based registered dietitian specializing in seasonal recipes and millennial nutrition for women. She received a B.S. in dietetics from Michigan State University, and is a regular contributor to numerous health and wellness outlets. Michalczyk shares her attainable wellness tips and seasonal recipes on her blog Once Upon a Pumpkin.



She strives to empower women to love their bodies and have a positive and confident relationship with food. Through her love of cooking and baking she aims to help her community further their knowledge of the foods that make them feel good and see that food is so much more than calories in and calories out. When she's not whipping something up in the kitchen, she is exploring the food scene in Chicago and abroad with her husband.