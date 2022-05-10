An RD’s Tips For Boosting Your Energy Levels Just In Time For Summer

With the cold and dark days of winter behind us, we’re all ready to embrace spring and summer with open arms. But with these warmer seasons also comes an abundance of activities and social life. So how can we prime our energy levels for more fun in the sun?

Making time for rest, exercising proper nutrition, and utilizing supportive supplements, like Flora Health’s Adult’s Probiotic and Ferritin+ can help to promote healthy energy levels and immune function throughout your action-packed summer.* But to dive even deeper into the topic, we spoke with RD and seasonal eating expert, Maggie Michalczyk.

mindbodygreen: What are your go-to tips for maintaining energy during the warmer months when our social calendars are at an all-time high?

Maggie Machalczyk, RD: Carving out some down time for yourself even when your schedule gets hectic during the warmer months is a must in my book. We can’t show up as the best versions of ourselves if we don’t take care of ourselves through rest, proper nutrition and other healthy habits that contribute to our overall wellness.

Making time to stick to your routines, whether that be cooking meals at home as much as we can, unplugging from screen time, exercising, keep up with your supplements like probiotics, and down time are all mindful practices that will help ensure we’re feeling our best and that our energy stays high during busy times.*

Also when the temps are high and we’re out and about it’s extra important to make sure we’re staying hydrated as not taking in adequate fluids is a major energy zapper.

mbg: You mentioned probiotics. How does gut health contribute to energy levels?

MM: First and foremost I think it’s important to understand that the gut is connected to so many different functions in our body other than just digestion. The good bacteria in our gut actually help to create some B vitamins that are crucial for energy production. Good digestion from a healthy gut can also help us feel our best and more energized.

Overall when our gut is off we don’t feel as great as we should, which could mean low energy, mood and more for some of us.