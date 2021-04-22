If there is one diet truth we can all agree on, it's that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition. We're all individuals with different needs—and that goes for healthy eating, too. That's why, in my experience with functional nutritional therapy and health coaching, I've found that eating based on personal gut type can be very helpful.

What's exactly is a "gut type"? It's a concept I use to describe your gut's default state of imbalance, which shows its true colors when you're stressed or internally out of whack. (Learn more details about the five gut types, here.)

Knowing your gut type can give you clues into what foods, supplements, and lifestyle factors might help you feel your best. That said, it's important to experiment with what works for you—if you are a blend of gut types, you may want to try multiple things. (Again, there's no universal approach when it comes to diet.)

Below, I've put together some suggestions for each gut type, based on my own experience.