10 Million Americans Are Deficient In This Mineral: Are You One Of Them?

We’ll give you a hint — this mineral makes up 5% of the earth’s crust. It plays a vital role in keeping our cells oxygenated,* and if levels get too low, can turn into clinical iron deficiency. Any guesses? 10 million Americans are deficient in iron — and it’s the most common nutritional deficiency in the world, especially for women and children.

If you struggle with tiredness, shortness of breath, or a pale complexion (in the middle of summer) — it may be time to take a closer look at your iron intake and levels. Even if you’re on top of iron-rich foods like meats and/or plant-based sources like lentils and spinach, or taking an iron supplement, the thing is: Iron is infamously tricky to absorb (especially from plant food sources). When it comes to iron, absorption is the new conversation.