This Iron Supplement Helped My Fatigue When Nothing Else Did

For years, I thought fatigue was just a normal part of being an adult in an overly committed and stimulated world. Constantly feeling a little bit tired and a little bit stressed seemed like the ante of both working and playing hard. And under that seemingly harmless line of thinking, I spent years of my life with the feeling of running on fumes.

The fact that I wasn’t alone only further normalized my exhaustion. One survey by YouGov reveals that 45% of Americans who get their seven or eight hours of sleep at night, still report fatigue up to three times a week. So I know I wasn’t the only one dragging myself between obligations, surfing the highs and lows of caffeination. Despite being a sound sleeper, a meditator, and a healthy eater — my fatigue was pretty invincible.