Is This Iron Supplement The Key To Finally Feeling Better?

What most of us know about iron deficiency is the bare minimum: that it’s connected to the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, or a plant-based diet. What we don’t know (yet), is the importance of healthy iron levels in feeling energized, clear, and healthy — for men and women alike. In the spirit of preventative health: what if we didn’t wait for the fatiguing symptoms of iron deficiency to start caring about our iron levels?
Iron deficiency does happen to be the most common nutritional disorder around the world, affecting 10 million people in the States. About half of those affected also suffer from iron deficiency anemia, a condition that happens over time when we lack the iron-rich proteins that help our red blood cells fill our body with oxygen… Hence why low iron levels leave us panting after a jaunt up the stairs. Other symptoms of iron deficiency can leave us with a chalky, ghost-like complexion or even impaired cognitive function. But not to worry, iron deficiency can be reversed with the right supplementation.
The new age of iron supplementation
For decades, there’s been some stagnancy in the conversation around iron, and the innovation of iron supplements. But that’s officially old news. In response to the latest research, Flora has launched a new iron supplement, Ferritin+™, with a fresh approach on how iron fits into our overall health. With 11 patents and three comprehensive clinical trials, Ferritin+™ is a product that helps us not only reverse iron deficiency, but maintain healthy iron levels before they even have a chance to drop.
Shop Ferritin+:
Ferritin+™
Flora's Ferritin+ is a plant-based ferritin-iron made with organic peas. Support your energy levels and red blood cell production with Ferritin+.*
Ferritin iron is the next need-to-know term
So, alongside our iron supplements, it’s time to update our understanding of healthy iron levels. And that starts with learning what “ferritin iron” is, and why it matters. Simply put, ferritin is a protein that contains and protects iron atoms. Think: a protein cage. When ferritin iron is ingested, it can travel safely through our digestive tract and effectively absorb (not an easy feat for iron supplements).
What’s next: effectively supplementing ferritin iron
In the past, we’ve supplemented with other forms of iron that are harder to absorb and often rough on the digestive system. But, we’ll say it again because we love science: Flora’s Ferritin+™ iron supplement was formulated using recent, innovative research. And what that yielded was a plant-based supplement (made with organic peas) with time-release technology that helps us build up stored iron levels for the long term. The cherry-on-top is that each Ferritin+™ capsule delivers its 20 mg of iron without irritating the gut, as iron supplements often do.
Ferritin+™
Flora's Ferritin+ is a plant-based ferritin-iron made with organic peas. Support your energy levels and red blood cell production with Ferritin+.*
Times have changed, and we’re excited about this new approach to supplementing iron. Not only because Ferritin+™ supports everyone — from the iron-deficient to the preventative health enthusiasts — but because this supplement is even backed by clinical studies. Ferritin+™ has been proven to help our intestinal cells absorb iron molecules while keeping our intestinal lining safe.
The bigger picture: a life with healthy iron levels
While helping oxygenate our organs, iron supports our metabolism, respiratory system, and immunity. This means that the benefits of healthy iron levels extend way beyond tackling the stairs (but we’re psyched about that, too). Life with healthy iron levels means that our body is abundant with oxygen and our mind is clear as crystal. Just the thought gives us a burst of energy.
When it comes to supplementation in general, we’re all about two things: staying current on the latest science and taking preventative actions. Flora’s Ferritin+™ is the iron supplement that helps us restore and maintain iron levels, in the way science has deemed best. For us, it doesn’t get better. Iron deficiency is a real struggle for millions of us on our wellness journey — here’s to new solutions and thriving!