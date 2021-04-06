mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Flora Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Is This Iron Supplement The Key To Finally Feeling Better?

Written by Devon Barrow
Is This Iron Supplement The Key To Finally Feeling Better?

Image by RyanJLane / iStock

April 6, 2021 — 7:00 AM

What most of us know about iron deficiency is the bare minimum: that it’s connected to the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, or a plant-based diet. What we don’t know (yet), is the importance of healthy iron levels in feeling energized, clear, and healthy — for men and women alike. In the spirit of preventative health: what if we didn’t wait for the fatiguing symptoms of iron deficiency to start caring about our iron levels?

Iron deficiency does happen to be the most common nutritional disorder around the world, affecting 10 million people in the States. About half of those affected also suffer from iron deficiency anemia, a condition that happens over time when we lack the iron-rich proteins that help our red blood cells fill our body with oxygen… Hence why low iron levels leave us panting after a jaunt up the stairs. Other symptoms of iron deficiency can leave us with a chalky, ghost-like complexion or even impaired cognitive function. But not to worry, iron deficiency can be reversed with the right supplementation.

The new age of iron supplementation

For decades, there’s been some stagnancy in the conversation around iron, and the innovation of iron supplements. But that’s officially old news. In response to the latest research, Flora has launched a new iron supplement, Ferritin+™, with a fresh approach on how iron fits into our overall health. With 11 patents and three comprehensive clinical trials, Ferritin+™ is a product that helps us not only reverse iron deficiency, but maintain healthy iron levels before they even have a chance to drop.

Shop Ferritin+:

<p>Ferritin+™</p>

Ferritin+™

Flora's Ferritin+ is a plant-based ferritin-iron made with organic peas. Support your energy levels and red blood cell production with Ferritin+.*

Advertisement

Ferritin iron is the next need-to-know term

So, alongside our iron supplements, it’s time to update our understanding of healthy iron levels. And that starts with learning what “ferritin iron” is, and why it matters. Simply put, ferritin is a protein that contains and protects iron atoms. Think: a protein cage. When ferritin iron is ingested, it can travel safely through our digestive tract and effectively absorb (not an easy feat for iron supplements).

Is This Iron Supplement The Key To Finally Feeling Better?

Image by Flora Health / Contributor

What’s next: effectively supplementing ferritin iron 

In the past, we’ve supplemented with other forms of iron that are harder to absorb and often rough on the digestive system. But, we’ll say it again because we love science: Flora’s Ferritin+™ iron supplement was formulated using recent, innovative research. And what that yielded was a plant-based supplement (made with organic peas) with time-release technology that helps us build up stored iron levels for the long term. The cherry-on-top is that each Ferritin+™ capsule delivers its 20 mg of iron without irritating the gut, as iron supplements often do.

Shop Ferritin+:

<p>Ferritin+™</p>

Ferritin+™

Flora's Ferritin+ is a plant-based ferritin-iron made with organic peas. Support your energy levels and red blood cell production with Ferritin+.*

Times have changed, and we’re excited about this new approach to supplementing iron. Not only because Ferritin+™ supports everyone — from the iron-deficient to the preventative health enthusiasts — but because this supplement is even backed by clinical studies. Ferritin+™ has been proven to help our intestinal cells absorb iron molecules while keeping our intestinal lining safe.

Advertisement

The bigger picture: a life with healthy iron levels 

While helping oxygenate our organs, iron supports our metabolism, respiratory system, and immunity. This means that the benefits of healthy iron levels extend way beyond tackling the stairs (but we’re psyched about that, too). Life with healthy iron levels means that our body is abundant with oxygen and our mind is clear as crystal. Just the thought gives us a burst of energy.

When it comes to supplementation in general, we’re all about two things: staying current on the latest science and taking preventative actions. Flora’s Ferritin+™ is the iron supplement that helps us restore and maintain iron levels, in the way science has deemed best. For us, it doesn’t get better. Iron deficiency is a real struggle for millions of us on our wellness journey — here’s to new solutions and thriving!

Advertisement
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The Gut- & Heart-Supporting Fiber You Need To Know About + How To Get Enough

Lindsay Boyers
The Gut- & Heart-Supporting Fiber You Need To Know About + How To Get Enough
Integrative Health

Adults 65+ Are More Likely To Have Insomnia: Here's Why & What To Do

Emma Loewe
Adults 65+ Are More Likely To Have Insomnia: Here's Why & What To Do
$99.99

The Doctor's Guide To Longevity

With Joel Kahn, M.D.
The Doctor's Guide To Longevity
Meditation

3 Steps To Help Calm Your Mind Whenever It's Spinning, From An Integrative MD

Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D.
3 Steps To Help Calm Your Mind Whenever It's Spinning, From An Integrative MD
Beauty

The Two-Finger Facial Massage Technique To Sculpt Your Jawline

Alexandra Engler
The Two-Finger Facial Massage Technique To Sculpt Your Jawline
Functional Food

This Is The Personalized Nutrition Science You'll Be Hearing About Everywhere

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
This Is The Personalized Nutrition Science You'll Be Hearing About Everywhere
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

It's Probably Time To Exfoliate Your Feet: Here's How To Do It Right

Jamie Schneider
It's Probably Time To Exfoliate Your Feet: Here's How To Do It Right
Spirituality

Are You "Spiritually Gaslighting" Yourself? How To Tell & What To Do

Sarah Regan
Are You "Spiritually Gaslighting" Yourself? How To Tell & What To Do
Recipes

This Naturally-Sweet & Salty Salad Is Perfect For The Start Of Springtime Eating

Eliza Sullivan
This Naturally-Sweet & Salty Salad Is Perfect For The Start Of Springtime Eating
Beauty

3 Surprising SPF Tips We Can Actually Get Behind For Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler
3 Surprising SPF Tips We Can Actually Get Behind For Glowing Skin
Love

7 Small Ways To Be A More Helpful Spouse, From Couples' Therapists

Abby Moore
7 Small Ways To Be A More Helpful Spouse, From Couples' Therapists
Home

The Spring Cleaning Mistake You're Most Likely To Make, According To Your Sign

Sarah Regan
The Spring Cleaning Mistake You're Most Likely To Make, According To Your Sign
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/is-this-iron-supplement-key-to-finally-feeling-better

Your article and new folder have been saved!