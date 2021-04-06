Is This Iron Supplement The Key To Finally Feeling Better?

What most of us know about iron deficiency is the bare minimum: that it’s connected to the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, or a plant-based diet. What we don’t know (yet), is the importance of healthy iron levels in feeling energized, clear, and healthy — for men and women alike. In the spirit of preventative health: what if we didn’t wait for the fatiguing symptoms of iron deficiency to start caring about our iron levels?

Iron deficiency does happen to be the most common nutritional disorder around the world, affecting 10 million people in the States. About half of those affected also suffer from iron deficiency anemia, a condition that happens over time when we lack the iron-rich proteins that help our red blood cells fill our body with oxygen… Hence why low iron levels leave us panting after a jaunt up the stairs. Other symptoms of iron deficiency can leave us with a chalky, ghost-like complexion or even impaired cognitive function. But not to worry, iron deficiency can be reversed with the right supplementation.