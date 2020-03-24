Zinc maintains proper functioning of the immune system by activating T lymphocytes (aka T cells), which help the body regulate its immune response by attacking infected cells. The nutrient is also a great source of antioxidants, which help stabilize free radicals, thus protecting the cells from weakening and becoming vulnerable to pathogens.

While zinc won't treat COVID-19, proactively feeding your body these nutrients—along with these other tips to help strengthen your immune system—will help ensure you stay healthy. To that end, we asked registered dietitian, Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, to share her favorite zinc-rich foods, and lucky for us, they don't seem too hard to find.