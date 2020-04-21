The Essential Vitamins You're Likely Missing, According To An MD
While it’s always tough to maintain a “perfect” diet, it’s especially been a struggle the past few weeks. With the world around us constantly changing, it can be hard to make sure we’re always eating the right thing. We consulted integrative physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., for her tips on what vitamins are essential during this time and some of the best ways to optimize their levels. Gandhi notes that deficiencies in these key nutrients can lead to decreased immune systems, so here's what you need to know.
Calcium
According to Gandhi, “Calcium is essential for bone turnover.” Bone growth is essential to our body’s ability to function, and helps to support our overall wellbeing. Deficiencies can be common in females who are menstruating, pregnant, or breastfeeding. Gandhi suggests consumption of broccoli and salmon as natural ways to get your calcium intake up.
Magnesium
“Magnesium is essential for a majority of biochemical processes in the bio,” says Gandhi. “Symptoms of deficiency include anxiety, muscle aches, sleep issues, cramping and more.” She suggests snacking on foods like nuts, seeds, and dark chocolate as an easy way to increase the body’s amount.
Vitamin D3
Gandhi warns that a deficiency in vitamin D can lead to much larger issues. “There are studies that deficiency is linked to depression, heart disease, decreased immune system and more.” Symptoms can consist of fatigue and exhaustion, so it's important to listen to your body and take note of what feels off. For a natural way to increase levels, getting sun can make a big difference. In terms of food, eggs, fish, and mushrooms can all help.
B Complex
Vitamin B complex has a direct effect on a person’s energy levels and brain function. According to Gandhi, “It's a vitamin essential for numerous metabolic biochemical processes in the body.” She says deficiencies are common in those who eat mostly plant-based, or anyone who has methylation issues. Leafy greens, nuts, and beans are all foods high in vitamin B.
Vitamin C
“Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant great for immune function in the body,” says Gandhi, “along with helping collagen production, skin repair and more.” She recommends veggies like broccoli and brussels sprouts to help increase levels. For fruits, she suggests kiwi, papayas, and oranges.
The bottom line
Gandhi was quick to note that “supplements are exactly that, supplements — meaning they are additional.” The first way to obtain any nutrients is through food. Most importantly, she emphasizes that it’s important to talk to your doctor before starting any kind of supplementation. For more ways to stay healthy during quarantine, check out our tips.
