mindbodygreen

Close banner
Integrative Health

The Essential Vitamins You're Likely Missing, According To An MD

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.
Variety of Vitamins and Supplements

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

April 21, 2020 — 2:25 AM

While it’s always tough to maintain a “perfect” diet, it’s especially been a struggle the past few weeks. With the world around us constantly changing, it can be hard to make sure we’re always eating the right thing. We consulted integrative physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., for her tips on what vitamins are essential during this time and some of the best ways to optimize their levels. Gandhi notes that deficiencies in these key nutrients can lead to decreased immune systems, so here's what you need to know.

Calcium

According to Gandhi, “Calcium is essential for bone turnover.” Bone growth is essential to our body’s ability to function, and helps to support our overall wellbeing. Deficiencies can be common in females who are menstruating, pregnant, or breastfeeding. Gandhi suggests consumption of broccoli and salmon as natural ways to get your calcium intake up.

For an additional boost, try Vitafusion’s Calcium Gummies. 

Article continues below

Magnesium

“Magnesium is essential for a majority of biochemical processes in the bio,” says Gandhi. “Symptoms of deficiency include anxiety, muscle aches, sleep issues, cramping and more.” She suggests snacking on foods like nuts, seeds, and dark chocolate as an easy way to increase the body’s amount.

For an additional boost, try Nature Made’s Magnesium Citrate

Vitamin D3

Gandhi warns that a deficiency in vitamin D can lead to much larger issues. “There are studies that deficiency is linked to depression, heart disease, decreased immune system and more.” Symptoms can consist of fatigue and exhaustion, so it's important to listen to your body and take note of what feels off. For a natural way to increase levels, getting sun can make a big difference. In terms of food, eggs, fish, and mushrooms can all help.

For an additional boost, try Garden Of Life's Vitamin Code Raw D3.

Article continues below

B Complex

Vitamin B complex has a direct effect on a person’s energy levels and brain function. According to Gandhi, “It's a vitamin essential for numerous metabolic biochemical processes in the body.” She says deficiencies are common in those who eat mostly plant-based, or anyone who has methylation issues. Leafy greens, nuts, and beans are all foods high in vitamin B.

For an additional boost, try The Vitamin Shoppe’s Bioactive B-Complex Capsules

Vitamin C

“Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant great for immune function in the body,” says Gandhi, “along with helping collagen production, skin repair and more.” She recommends veggies like broccoli and brussels sprouts to help increase levels. For fruits, she suggests kiwi, papayas, and oranges.

For an additional boost, try Country Life’s Vitamin C Crystals. 

Article continues below

The bottom line

Gandhi was quick to note that “supplements are exactly that, supplements — meaning they are additional.” The first way to obtain any nutrients is through food. Most importantly, she emphasizes that it’s important to talk to your doctor before starting any kind of supplementation. For more ways to stay healthy during quarantine, check out our tips.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Christina Coughlin
Christina Coughlin mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

6 Things Experts Look For In A High-Quality Hemp Oil

Emma Loewe
6 Things Experts Look For In A High-Quality Hemp Oil
Integrative Health

When & How To Wear Medical Masks To Protect Against COVID-19

Abby Moore
When & How To Wear Medical Masks To Protect Against COVID-19
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Home

An Herbalist Spills Her Favorite DIY Recipes For Every Room Of The House

Christine Buckley
An Herbalist Spills Her Favorite DIY Recipes For Every Room Of The House
Personal Growth

We're All Facing Loss Right Now: How To Cope, From A Grief Expert

Jason Wachob
We're All Facing Loss Right Now: How To Cope, From A Grief Expert
Functional Food

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home + Health Benefits

Kristine Thomason
How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home + Health Benefits
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch

Abby Moore
11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch
Functional Food

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein

Abby Moore
These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein
Beauty

5 Quick, No-Fuss Hair Styling Tips For All Your Virtual Meetings

Jamie Schneider
5 Quick, No-Fuss Hair Styling Tips For All Your Virtual Meetings
Off-the-Grid

I Used To Live Super Low-Waste—Until COVID Happened: Here's How I'm Adjusting

Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN
I Used To Live Super Low-Waste—Until COVID Happened: Here's How I'm Adjusting
Social Good

6 Ways Anyone Can Help Domestic Violence Victims During COVID-19

Kelly Gonsalves
6 Ways Anyone Can Help Domestic Violence Victims During COVID-19
Personal Growth

I'm A Pregnant Hospital Pediatrician: Here's How I'm Coping With COVID-19

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
I'm A Pregnant Hospital Pediatrician: Here's How I'm Coping With COVID-19
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/5-essential-vitamins-you-may-be-missing-in-quarantine

Your article and new folder have been saved!