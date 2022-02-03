If you’re familiar with astaxanthin, you likely know that the potent phytonutrient actually comes from green microalgae—when fish (like salmon!) eat this algae, the astaxanthin is what gives them a peachy pigment. So as one ingredient-savvy user comments on Bowe’s video: “Why not just eat algae?”

It’s a great point, says Bowe—people typically associate salmon with astaxanthin because the fish has the good amount of this super-antioxidant, ranging from six to 38 mg/kg across difference species and farmed (lower astaxanthin) versus wild-caught varieties. However, you would still need a hefty amount of salmon daily (around two to 12 fillets, depending on the type you're eating) to reap the carotenoid's skin-supporting benefits.*

That said: “You can absolutely take a supplement made from astaxanthin extracted from algae,” notes Bowe. For example, our cellular beauty+ contains premium algal-sourced astaxanthin at a potent dose of six milligrams to reflect the current research on skin health and to leverage its wrinkle-fighting power.* So if Bowe could bring one food and one supplement to this desert island? We’d wager she’d keep this skin care-focused formula close by.