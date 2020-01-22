 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
8 Essential Juice Ingredients For Healthy & Glowing Skin
|
Expert Reviewed 8 Essential Juice Ingredients For Healthy & Glowing Skin

8 Essential Juice Ingredients For Healthy & Glowing Skin

Esosa Edosomwan
Contributing writer By Esosa Edosomwan
Contributing writer
Esosa Edosomwan is a natural beauty writer who graduated from Cornell University. She is the author of “The Acne-Free Diet,” and "Got Veg?: How to Thrive on a Plant-Based Diet."
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Expert review by Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC is a registered dietitian, health coach, and writer with a passion for helping people streamline their wellness routine and establish a balanced relationship with food and exercise.
Want To Get Into Juicing? Here Are 8 Powerful Ingredients To Start

Image by mbg Creative / Various / IStock

Last updated on January 22, 2020

Are you an avid juicer—or looking to get into it as a new morning habit? Either way, expanding the amounts of fruits and vegetables you eat or drink is a wonderful way to diversify your diet and add skin-healthy nutrients daily. Here are just a few power ingredients you can add to your daily dose of green to give you a beauty boost:

1. Carrots

Carrots are high in vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene. (Research shows that the beta-carotene is more bioavailable in pureed form, so consider adding pureed carrots to smoothies rather than juicing.) Beta-carotene is a powerful antioxidant that helps manage cell health, helps to slow aging, and maintains a youthful appearance.* Vitamin A helps the body to maintain tissue growth along with healthy vision, bones, and teeth.* Carrots also have a nice amount of vitamin C, which helps the body promote collagen production.* Julia T. Hunter, M.D., founder of Wholistic Dermatology notes that, "If you don't have vitamin C, your collagen can't cross-link to lift and tighten skin." Collagen is essential for skin elasticity, preventing wrinkles, and slowing signs of aging.* The potassium in carrots plays a role in the growth of new skin cells, too.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Collagen

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(120)
beauty & gut collagen+

Consider mixing a collagen powder into your morning juice or smoothie, too.* "Collagen literally holds us together – it makes up 30 percent of the body’s protein and 70 percent of the skin’s protein. Supplementing with collagen is a great way to keep your skin, hair, nails, and bones healthy and vibrant,"* says functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D. Many peer-reviewed, vetted research has shown that the supplement supports skin elasticity, hydration, and barrier function.* Research shows that these hydrolyzed collagen supplements can help support your body's natural production of collagen and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.*

3. Kale

Kale is a powerful leafy green vegetable that packs plenty of nutritional punch. Kale, which is an incredibly effective anti-inflammatory food, is an excellent source of nutrition, including vitamins A, C, K, E, B1, B2, and B3; calcium; beta-carotene; phosphorous; iron; copper; magnesium; omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids; and the carotenoid lutein.* The vitamin A content promotes the repair and maintenance of the skin, and the omega-3 fatty acids add to its anti-inflammatory properties.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Beets

Beets are full of nutrients that are essential for healthy, glowing skin. "Beetroot juice contains powerful antioxidants and is a good source of vitamins, especially vitamin A, vitamin B-6, and iron," says Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D. "Beetroot juice can be a beneficial addition to any healthy diet." These anti-inflammatory veggies are also rich in potassium, niacin, copper, vitamin C, magnesium, calcium, zinc, and folic acid.* Their anti-inflammatory properties are going to be their strongest skin-helping properties, as they have shown in research to help manage oxidative stress.*

5. Parsley

Parsley is a popular herb rich in vitamins A and C. Anecdotally, it's thought to help clear blemishes and maintain an even skin tone (the research is out on this).* However, research does show that ingesting vitamin A is beneficial for skin turnover (similar to its topical use).* Parsley has high levels of vitamin K, which can improve skin elasticity and help manage the wound-healing process, however.*

"An incredible supplement that helps your skin from multiple angles"*

Alexandra Engler, mbg Beauty & Lifestyle Senior Editor

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(120)

6. Ginger

Ginger is a power ingredient that can be added to any juice to increase the health benefits and support your immune system.* This root is supercharged to reduce inflammation and contains nutrients like magnesium, potassium, manganese, and vitamin B6, along with antioxidants.*

7. Watercress

Due to its high sulfur content, watercress is a beauty vegetable that will assist in clearing and improving your complexion.* And one bowl of watercress salad greens contains almost half the recommended daily intake of vitamin A. In addition, eating watercress will give you a nice dose of vitamin C, vitamin K, beta-carotene, B vitamins, vitamin E, folate, iodine, calcium, and more. Watercress is also full of antioxidants, great for healthy aging.* While most of the available research on watercress has not been done on skin specifically, there's good evidence to suggest that watercress can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress all over the body.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

8. Lemons

Lemons are powerful citrus fruits that are effective as a food and medicine. They contain vitamin C, citric acid, and B vitamins. They've been used as an at-home remedy for dark spots for years, but drinking lemon juice may have skin-healthy benefits as well.* Research suggests that drinking citrus-based juice mixtures may help manage wrinkles.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you. 
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(120)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut.*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(120)
beauty & gut collagen+
Esosa Edosomwan
Esosa Edosomwan Contributing writer
Esosa Edosomwan is a natural beauty writer, author of “The Acne-Free Diet,” and "Got Veg?: How to Thrive on a Plant-Based Diet," and creator of Raw Girl in a Toxic World, a holistic...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green, Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green, Pacific Northwest City
Integrative Health

Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It

Julia Guerra
Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat—The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat—The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Non-Negotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Non-Negotiables For Deep Sleep
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/essential-juice-ingredients-for-healthy-glowing-skin
beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!