8 Essential Juice Ingredients For Healthy & Glowing Skin

Carrots are high in vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene. (Research shows that the beta-carotene is more bioavailable in pureed form, so consider adding pureed carrots to smoothies rather than juicing.) Beta-carotene is a powerful antioxidant that helps manage cell health, helps to slow aging, and maintains a youthful appearance.* Vitamin A helps the body to maintain tissue growth along with healthy vision, bones, and teeth.* Carrots also have a nice amount of vitamin C, which helps the body promote collagen production.* Julia T. Hunter, M.D., founder of Wholistic Dermatology notes that, "If you don't have vitamin C, your collagen can't cross-link to lift and tighten skin." Collagen is essential for skin elasticity, preventing wrinkles, and slowing signs of aging.* The potassium in carrots plays a role in the growth of new skin cells, too.*